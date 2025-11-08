Bruins at Maple Leafs Preview: Lines, Notes & How To Watch

For the Boston Bruins (9-7-0), the prospect of extending their five-game winning streak on Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-1) at Scotiabank Arena was already going to be difficult. Suddenly, it’s become even harder. Here’s everything you need to know before puck drop.

Thin Lineup Against The Leafs:

The Bruins will roll out a thin lineup against the Maple Leafs, as neither Charlie McAvoy (personal) and Casey Mittelstadt (lower-body) traveled with the team to Toronto.

Elias Lindholm Placed On Injured Reserve

Even without McAvoy and Mittelstadt, the Bruins already had a depleted roster to begin with. On Saturday morning, they placed Elias Lindholm on injured reserve as he remains week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Alex Steeves was recalled from AHL Providence.

Projected Bruins Lines:

Geekie – Khusnutdinov – Pastrnak

Steeves – Zacha – Arvidsson

Jeannot – Minten – Kastelic

Viel – Kuraly – Eyssimont

Zadorov – Jokiharju

H. Lindholm – Peeke

Lohrei – Aspirot

Swayman

Korpisalo

Last Time Out:

The Bruins suffered their worst loss of the season on Oct. 27 when they fell in embarrassing fashion to the Ottawa Senators. As the two clubs reconvened on Thursday, the Bruins looked like a much different team and got a much different result.

The Opponent:

The Maple Leafs enter action tonight riding a bit of a winning streak of their own, having collected two points in each of their last three games.

Toronto had a slow start to it’s season, and actually sat below .500 as the calendar flipped to November. However, most of the Leafs’ issues have occurred away from home. Sitting at 7-2-1 on their own ice, Toronto has the best home record of any team in the league.

As is always the case, the Leafs carry a lethal offense that currently ranks second in the NHL, scoring 3.71 goals per game. William Nylander’s 20 points leads the team. Auston Matthews has the most goals of any Maple Leaf with eight.

Of course, the one key change for Toronto this year is the departure of Mitch Marner, who left the team via a sign and trade with the Vegas Golden Knights during the offseason.

It’ll also be different to see former Bruin Brandon Carlo dressed in blue and white. This will be the first time the two teams have faced each other since executing a trade last season that sent the defenseman to Toronto in exchange for Fraser Minten and two draft picks.

Anthony Stolarz is expected to start in goal for the Maple Leafs. He enters with a record of 6-4-1, a 3.11 goals-against average, and a .895 save-percentage.

How To Watch:

Puck drop between the Bruins and Maple Leafs from Scotiabank Arena is set for 7:08 p.m. EST. The game can be seen on NESN and streamed on NESN 360 or ESPN+ for out-of-market viewers. 98.5 The Sports Hub will carry the game’s radio broadcast.