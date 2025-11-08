Bruins Roster Moves: Reinforcements Arrive As Injuries Pile Up

Injuries are taking their toll on the Boston Bruins, so the team is bringing in reinforcements.

The Bruins announced on Saturday morning that they placed forward Elias Lindholm on injured reserve and recalled forward Alex Steeves from AHL Providence.

Lindholm has missed the last three games for the Bruins and is considered week-to-week due to a lower-body injury.

It was on Oct. 30 at TD Garden that Lindholm appeared to knock knees with Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway in an inadvertent collision and required help to get off the ice. Lindholm, 30, has four goals and five assists for five points through 13 games and is in his second season with the Bruins.

Steeves, 25, arrives from Providence with three goals and five assists in nine games for Baby B’s. The Bruins signed Steeves as an unrestricted free agent last offseason. In 14 career NHL games, Steeves has a goal and two assists.

Boston has suffered a slew of injuries lately. Along with Lindholm, defenseman Jordan Harris is also on injured reserve after undergoing a procedure to repair a broken ankle and is expected to be out for two months. Forward John Beecher’s status is currently unclear as well, after he left the Bruins’ last game on Thursday with an upper-body injury, never to return.

The Bruins have won five straight games and will visit the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at 7 p.m. EST.