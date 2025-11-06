Bruins Down Senators In OT For Fifth Straight Win

BOSTON — Pavel Zacha scored with 5.6 seconds left in overtime on Thursday night at TD Garden, helping the Boston Bruins defeat the Ottawa Senators, 3-2, for their fifth straight win.

Ottawa opened the scoring at 5:42 of the first period. As the Senators accelerated out of their zone and through the middle of the ice, Jonathan Aspirot tried to step up at the blue line in an effort to slow them down. But instead of landing a big hit, all he caught was a bunch of air. Without him or the trailing Morgan Geekie back in time, Michael Amadio had no issue finishing off a two-on-one chance for Ottawa.

Geekie made up for his defensive lapse when tied the game at 1:22 of the middle frame. A rocket off the stick of Andrew Peeke from above the face-off circle was too much for Senators goalie Linus Ullmark to handle cleanly. With the puck loose in the crease, Geekie pounced on it to score his team-leading 10th goal of the season.

Boston jumped in front later on in the period when Sean Kuraly collected a pass from Tanner Jeannot at the dot, and snapped it underneath the crossbar for his second goal of the season.

The Bruins had the chance to add onto their lead nearly halfway through the third period when an interference penalty by Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot sent them to the power play. That, though, was short-lived.

Not even a minute into the man-advantage opportunity, as Pavel Zacha was sent to the penalty box for slashing.

Boston made it through the stretch of four-on-four play and all of Zacha’s penalty, only for a shot from Claude Giroux to leak through Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo and tie the score at 2-2 as soon as both teams were back to five men a side.

The Bruins finished the game shorthanded, as John Beecher suffered an upper-body injury at the end of the first period and did not return.

Boston will visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

This story will be updated