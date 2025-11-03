Elias Lindholm Injury Update: Test Results Confirm Bruins’ Worries

It didn’t look great when Elias Lindholm limped off the ice at TD Garden last week, and neither do the test results afterward.

Without getting into specifics, the Boston Bruins announced on Monday that Lindholm will be out week-to-week after an MRI confirmed what they already believed to be the extent of his lower-body injury.

It was with just over eight minutes gone by in the second period versus the Buffalo Sabres this past Thursday that Lindholm collapsed at center ice after appearing to knock knees with Buffalo forward Jordan Greenway in an inadvertent collision. Unable to stand on his own or put weight on his left leg, Lindholm required help from trainers as he limped off the ice and down the tunnel toward the locker room, never to return.

Lindholm, 30, has nine points with four goals and five assists through 12 games in his second year as a member of the Bruins.

During practice on Monday, Marat Khusnutdinov once again filled in Lindholm’s place on the first line, skating between Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak.

Boston has won three-straight games and holds a record of 7-7-0 one month into the 2025-26 season.

The Bruins will visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday.