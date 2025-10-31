Lower-Body Injury To Keep Elias Lindholm Out of Bruins’ Lineup For ‘A Few Weeks’

The Boston Bruins didn’t have much to say through bated breath Thursday night on the status of Elias Lindholm after the center limped off the ice at TD Garden.

Some 12 hours later, they still don’t know much else.

While Lindholm is still yet to undergo an MRI that will reveal the full extent of his injury, the early prognosis is that Boston’s top center will be out of action for at least the next few weeks, according to head coach Marco Sturm.

In Lindholm’s place, Marat Khusnutdinov will fill in on the first line between Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak. John Beecher will descend from the ninth floor and lace up his skates on the fourth line.

It was with just over eight minutes gone by in the second period versus Buffalo that Lindholm collapsed at center ice after appearing to knock knees with Sabres forward Jordan Greenway in an inadvertent collision. Unable to stand on his own or put weight on his left leg, Lindholm required help from trainers as he limped off the ice and down the tunnel toward the locker room, never to return.

Lindholm, 30, has nine points with four goals and five assists through 12 games in his second year as a member of the Bruins.

Even with Lindholm’s coming in an accidental occurrence, the Bruins still sought retribution for their fallen teammate.

“That was no surprise for me,” Sturm said. “Players asked me on the bench if they can fight him, and not just one. That, to me, it’s family. We all stick together, and they all wanted a piece of him. That’s that makes me happy.”

The Bruins never got their hands on Greenway. However, they did get the consolation of an overtime victory courtesy of a game-winning goal from Khusnutdinov.

After losing six games in a row, the Bruins have now won three of their last four and will welcome the Carolina Hurricanes to TD Garden on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.