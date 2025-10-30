Bruins Issue Updated On Injured Defenseman Jordan Harris

Jordan Harris was just beginning to find his footing with the Boston Bruins. Turns out, he’ll have to stay off his feet for a little while.

The Bruins announced on Thursday that Harris underwent a procedure to repair a fracture in his right ankle that he suffered during a game on Oct. 21 against the Florida Panthers. His expected recovery time is two months.

Harris played the entire game against Florida, landing three shots on goal and logging 15:20 of ice time. He was reportedly seen limping in the locker room afterward. The defenseman had played in five games and recorded two points with a goal and an assist before getting hurt.

A native of Haverhill, MA, Harris is currently in his first season with the Bruins after signing a one-year contract with the club as a free agent this past summer after spending the first four years of his career with the Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets.