UPDATE: Elias Lindholm Exits Bruins’ Game, Unable To Stand Following Lower-Body Injury

BOSTON — One second, Elias Lindholm was skating freely through open ice. The next, he couldn’t stand.

The Boston Bruins center left Thursday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres with a lower-body injury and did not return. His status remains unclear.

UPDATE: Elias Lindholm (lower-body) will not return to tonight's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 31, 2025

Lindholm appeared to knock knees with Sabres forward Jordan Greenway as the two inadvertently collided at center ice with about eight minutes gone by in the middle frame. Play was quickly blown dead as Lindholm struggled to get up. Unable to put weight on his left leg, Lindholm required help from trainers as he limped off the ice and down the tunnel toward the locker room.

“We have to reassess tomorrow,” Bruins coach Marco Sturm said following the game. “I didn’t see the replay, but anytime you have to get help off the ice, it’s usually not a good sign.”

E. Lindholm and Greenway collide, looks like they clanged knees. Lindholm helped off, hopefully just a dead leg but doesn’t look great. pic.twitter.com/m6tYZFOzlB — Mr. Tenkrat (@PeterTenkrat) October 31, 2025

Lindholm, 30, has nine points with four goals and five assists through 12 games in his second year as a member of the Bruins. According to Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub, Lindholm’s injury is not expected to be significant or keep him out for an extended period of time.

That didn’t stop the Bruins from seeking retaliation, though.

“That was no surprise for me,” said Sturm. “Players asked me on the bench if they can I fight him, and not just one. That, to me, it’s family. We all stick together, and they all wanted a piece of him. That’s that makes me happy.”

Mark Kastelic and Nikita Zadorov were particularly unhappy with Greenway, as well as several other Sabres. Zadorov appeared to be having an intense conversation with Buffalo defenseman Bowen Byram between the benches, that likely wasn’t about what each will be wearing for Halloween.

“I just thought, if I have to fight after clean hits when I hit their top player–I gave their guy a fight last year–I think that would be fair to give me a fight back for him,” Zadorov said. “I know it’s not intentional, but that’s one of our best players. That’s my brother. I feel like that would be fair trade off, but I guess he didn’t want it.”

While the Bruins weren’t able to get their hands on Greenway, winning in overtime sufficed in consolation.

After they relinquished a two-goal lead in the third period, Marat Khusnutdinov scored the winning-goal for the Bruins 2:07 into the extra frame.

Boston will host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon.