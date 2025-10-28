Boston Bruins
Bruins Hit New Low In No-Show Versus Senators
Things were finally starting to look up for the Boston Bruins.
A win over the weekend against one of the top teams in the league that snapped a six-game losing streak was supposed to be a launching point. A line of demarcation that Marco Sturm’s crew was over its early season struggles.
Apparently not, as the Bruins hit a new low point on Monday, falling 7-2 to the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.
“I thought giving the guys a day off yesterday, coming in today they’d be all ready to go, and we weren’t,” Sturm said. “To me, that’s the most disappointing thing. We just probably weren’t serious enough right from the start. That’s really unacceptable.”
All the fail safes the Bruins had built up, the few positives they could hang their hats on in previous losses, faulted versus the Senators.
Jeremy Swayman, who, for the most part, has kept the Bruins in games this year, stopped just 17 of the 24 shots he faced. Not that he had much help, though. Boston made five trips to the penalty box, putting even more pressure on an already overworked penalty killing unit that finally gave way and surrendered four goals.
“It’s every game so far,” said Sturm. “I think we’re the worst penalized team in the league. It finally caught up to us. You can blame the refs or whatever you want, but it’s on us. If we’re going to do that and be in the box all the time, it’s not going to work and not going to win us hockey games.”
The night started well for Boston.
Morgan Geekie continued to find the back of the net when he opened the scoring at 3:06 of the first period with his team-leading seventh goal of the season and fifth in his last four games. That hasn’t made much of a difference, though, for a team that’s dropped seven of its previous eight matchups in regulation.
“It can’t get much worse, really,” Geekie said.
Drake Batherson tied the score for Ottawa at 10:25 on the power play, tapping in a puck that was loose in the crease while Mikey Eyssimont watched from the penalty box.
Claude Giroux then gave the Senators the lead just over a minute into the second period, before Batherson added on at 14:44 with his second goal of the night.
Down 3-1, the Bruins were still within reach entering the third. But once a Nikita Zadorov tripping penalty led to a power play goal for Tim Stuzle 13 seconds in, the game quickly got out of hand.
“I feel like after the second, we could’ve come back in that game,” said Zadorov. “Then I go out there and take that penalty, and it kills all the momentum. That’s definitely on me. I feel like I do that 10 times a game and never tripped a guy. My stick got stuck between his legs. I got to watch the stick. It killed the momentum.”
Ottawa piled on with another goal from Stuzle on the man-advantage at 9:33, an even-strength tally by Nick Cousins at 12:22, and more on the power play courtesy of Fabian Zetterlund.
Viktor Arvidsson scored his second goal of the year for Boston with 10 seconds remaining, but that was about as useless as a desk fan on the surface of the sun. So too was Ottawa’s decision to challenge the play for offsides, which forced the Bruins to sit and look at the mess they made just a little while longer.
“I thought it was one of the worst ones,” Sturm said of the team’s overall performance. “It was really quiet [on the bench]. It was the same guys who were trying to get the guys going, but we can’t win games with one or two guys. We need the whole lineup, and we definitely didn’t have that today.”
The Bruins will host the New York Islanders on Tuesday at TD Garden.
Pauly B
October 28, 2025 at 10:16 am
Ya, really tough to play against….See that, Trader Donny??
Rick W Murray
October 28, 2025 at 10:18 am
What were you expecting !?! a team full of 4th liners when you’ve got Jeff Veil playing or Patrick Brown who is not even good ahler the writing is on the wall. Sweeney’and Neely are responsible for this mess. Time for Jacobs to step out the shadows and do something. This the worst bruins team I have ever seen. There’s absolutely no upside the only thing they can do right now is tear it all apart load up on number ones. And get rid of Swayman the oilers would lap him up in a New York minute. Stay away til Jacobs decides to do something.
Mrbruin4
October 28, 2025 at 10:36 am
Yes please stay away we beg you
Rick W Murray
October 28, 2025 at 12:10 pm
Man you are as dumb as a brick you’re a follower so go follow a short pier and walk off or Go play with your Barbie dolls and oven This team has tanked and it’s not even the end of the month. Will not be responding to you in the future. Why waste my time.
Mrbruin4
October 28, 2025 at 1:03 pm
No comments from peanut gallery
Cable
October 28, 2025 at 12:18 pm
Cam Neely..We really felt the bottom part of our lineup needed a little bit more piss and vinegar, if you will. So that was something we attacked first”. This led to the additions of players like Tanner Jeannot, Mikey Eyssimont, and Sean Kuraly.
There’s going to be a lot of new lows with this present Bruins team
Bruinsfan4
October 28, 2025 at 10:21 am
They were absolute garbage,! Defense was brutal, all of them. We knew coming into the season there was no offense. Next to zero effort. You can’t blame swayman for 7 goals. Most of them were guys wide open in the slot with zero d coverage! A million turnovers,honestly it’s one of the worst games I’ve seen them play in a long time.whos dummy Don gonna blame this time instead of himself?
DLK1124
October 28, 2025 at 10:38 am
The Defense was complete trash!! The whole team was trash! Swayman was hung out to dry most of the night, but if you are being paid to be an elite goalie, you need to be able to make the saves to keep your team in a game. Most of the goals were due to bad defense, but his butterfly style technique lets teams know that you just need to shoot high.
Cable
October 28, 2025 at 11:54 am
That was tough to watch …
David Palmer
October 28, 2025 at 11:57 am
most notable change from the roster vs avs.#6 #73.very clear this pair isnt working . go back to 91 73.
Sr
October 28, 2025 at 11:58 am
Maybe the organization should set up a game with their AHL club.To date the Providence Bruins are 6-0! Maybe we have the wrong players in Boston. Piss and vinegar my As….
Joe
October 28, 2025 at 12:00 pm
This team right now is a 25-30 win team at best
Joe
October 28, 2025 at 12:11 pm
I hope Charlie and Pasta don’t get lost in all this .. wonder how long it will take the Bruins to get it right ? From my view it will take a few years .. there’s no core in sight
Kevin
October 28, 2025 at 1:19 pm
Give it through late November. And blow this team up. Trade the stars, including Pasta (he deserves better) McAvoy (over-rated) and Swayman(over-rated.) Call up the kids and get ready for the draft. Look at Anaheim – the GM is building a solid team, and now they have a bona fide coach.
Better days ahead!
Cable
October 28, 2025 at 2:06 pm
Pasta is 29 years old .. McAvoy 27 years old .. this team won’t be ready to contend for anything for years .. trade both and toss in Sway build thru the draft ..
Marley
October 28, 2025 at 2:13 pm
How long will it take for the front office to say “this isn’t working”?
Maybe the compressed schedule and resulting lack of practice time shares some blame, but the Bruins new defensive structure under Sturm, is visibly not working. That got mentioned during the mismatch last night. Players are trying to grasp a new system – one which supposedly contradicts the way most have played for a good part of their hockey lives. As a result (and as most the video replays show when an opposing team scores), Bruin players appear to be lost or confused. Because of that, a lot of penalties occur because someone loses their man in coverage and everyone is scrambling to adjust. Either the team doesn’t have the right personnel to play the so-called hybrid zone or the coaching staff hasn’t the wherewithal or time to properly teach it.
IMO, at some point the front office needs to step in and tell the coach to scrap it and simplify things with zone coverage. The current roster is not-suited for the hybrid style of play. So either the Bruins made a bad choice for its head coach or didn’t provide him with the right type of players to play his system. Unless this year is all about the “Gavin McKenna Sweepstakes”, somethings gotta give.
DJ Mac
October 28, 2025 at 3:36 pm
Tough times in the Beantown, not sure if same players want to be in Boston anymore the owners have had a history of messing with operations alot like Big D in Dallas
DJ Mac
October 28, 2025 at 3:48 pm
Sorry meant some players in the league