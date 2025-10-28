Bruins Activate Hampus Lindholm Off Injured Reserve

Prior to their game tonight against the New York Islanders, the Boston Bruins announced they have activated defenseman Hampus Lindholm off injured reserve and sent defenseman Michael Callahan back down to AHL Providence.

Lindholm, 31, has missed five straight games for the Bruins and nine of the last ten with a lower-body injury he first suffered on Oct. 9. He appeared ready to make a full return to action last week, but voluntarily removed himself from the lineup before the Bruins faced the Florida Panthers on Oct. 21.

In three appearances so far this year, Lindholm has averaged 15:04 of time on ice and carries a minus-three while yet to register a point.

Callahan, 26, played in three games for the Bruins, logging 16:27 of ice time per night without recording point and had a rating of minus-two.

Activating Lindholm could not have come at a better time for the Bruins. Defense has been a major issue for them early on this season, as they’re currently allowing 3.82 goals against per game, the fourth most of any team in the league.

Boston is coming off its worst loss of the season after falling 7-2 to the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.

It is not yet clear whether Lindholm will play against the Islanders.