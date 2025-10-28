Bruins Buckle Down And Bounce Back In Win Over Islanders

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins defeated the New York Islanders by the final score of 5-2 on Tuesday night at TD Garden, bouncing back from the miserable loss they had suffered the night beforehand in Ottawa.

The Bruins seemed to be on the fast track to yet another lifeless loss as they found themselves trailing by two at the end of the first period.

After all, it only took was a 1:08 for the Islanders to grab the lead after Bo Horvat capitalized on an odd-man rush while the Bruins had four defenders trailing behind the play. Kyle Palmieri added a goal for New York at 4:52, scoring on a delayed penalty to put Boston into an early hole.

But in the span of just 3:51, the Bruins completely reversed their fortunes in the middle frame.

Elias Lindholm got the scoring started on the power play, blasting a one-timer from the bumper position past Islanders’ goalie Ilya Sorokin for his fourth goal of the season.

David Pastrnak followed up moments after as he collected a back door pass from Hampus Lindholm at the right dot and had a wide open net to shoot at for his sixth goal of the season, tying the score.

Less than a minute later, Charlie McAvoy’s wide-angle shot banked in off Mikey Eyssimont to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead and the forward his third goal of the year.

A double minor penalty by Hampus Lindholm for high sticking at the end of the second period put the Bruins’ advantage in jeopardy. So too did a hooking call against Pastrnak at the start of the third. But the Boston penalty kill, which had about as bad of a night imaginable just 24 hours prior, preserved the lead by finishing the night five for five while aiding Joonas Koprisalo as he made 33 saves on 35 shots.

Morgan Geekie tacked on a fourth goal while on the power play at 5:48 of the third. Hammering a one-timer from just above the face-off circles, Geekie found the back of the net for the sixth time in five games and elevated his season total to a team-leading eight goals.

The Islanders pulled Sorokin for an extra attacker with more than three minutes remaining, but all led to was Fraser Minten scoring an empty-net goal for the Bruins.

The Bruins’ record now sits at 5-7-0. They will welcome the Buffalo Sabres to TD Garden on Thursday.

