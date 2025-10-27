Bruins Brief: Lindholm Back On IR; Former Top Head Coaching Candidate Suspended

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Monday, October 27, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

Hampus Lindholm Headed Back To IR: A lower-body injury has forced Hampus Lindholm to miss seven games so far this season, and he’s about to miss even more.

Bruins End Losing Streak: The Bruins were fast approaching a cliff, having lost six straight games in regulation. But just as it seemed they were about to take a fall to a permanent end, they found traction on Saturday and stopped their skid, picking up their first victory in two weeks.

NHL News & Rumors:

League Suspends Mitch Love: Mitch Love was one of the top candidates available this past summer in line for a vacant head coaching position. Now, he’s out of the NHL entirely, after being suspended by the league and subsequently fired by the Washington Capitals due to accusations of alleged domestic abuse.

Yesterday’s Scoreboard:

Lightning: 2, Golden Knights: 1 (OT)

Devils: 4, Avalanche: 3 (OT)

Flames: 5, Rangers: 1

Mammoth: 3, Jets: 2

Stars: 3, Predators: 2

Kings: 3, Blackhawks: 1

Sharks: 6, Wild: 5 (OT)

Canucks: 4, Oilers: 3 (OT)

Today’s Schedule:

All Times EST

Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.

More From National Hockey Now:

Detroit: Two steps forward, one step back. Who are the Detroit Red Wings this year? They’re not so sure themselves.

New Jersey: Nazem Kadri’s name is already floating around in NHL trade rumors. Could the New Jersey Devils be a potential fit?

Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without forward Rickard Rakell for at least the next eight weeks.