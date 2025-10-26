Bruins Place Hampus Lindholm On Injured Reserve

Hampus Lindholm has already missed seven games for the Boston Bruins this year, and he’s about to miss even more.

The Bruins placed Lindholm on injured reserve on Sunday with a lower-body injury retroactive to Oct. 9 and called up defenseman Johnathan Aspirot from AHL Providence to take his place on the roster.

Lindholm, 31, first suffered the injury during Boston’s home opener on Oct. 9 against the Chicago Blackhawks, exiting during the first period, never to return. At the time, his injury was not believed to be significant. But after playing in only in one game since, the severity of Lindholm’s injury has come into question.

“We look at it every day, so we’re not really kidding,” Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said on Saturday. “But again, both sides got to feel comfortable. We thought, yeah, another day or two. I don’t know, we’ll see how it goes. Sometimes it feels good, and sometimes it’s not there yet. That’s why we all got to be patient.”

Lindholm had been participating in practices and appeared ready to make a full return to action early this week, but voluntarily removed himself from the lineup before the Bruins faced the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

The injury is not related to the broken knee cap that forced Lindholm to miss 65 games last season.

Lindholm is now the second defenseman the Bruins have placed on injured reserve recently, as Jordan Harris will be out for an extended period of time with a lower-body injury.

Aspirot joins the team after logging a goal and two assists for three points through five games with AHL Providence this season.

The Bruins will visit the Ottawa Senators on Monday.