Bruins Mailbag: Submit Your Questions Here!

Barely two weeks into the new season, the Boston Bruins are already struggling, but not for the reasons many expected. While the offense has been surprisingly potent, the defensive-identity this team was built on has completely vanished.

It’s a confounding situation, and it seems that the Bruins have already reached an inflection point in their season, which makes this the perfect opportunity for another BHN mailbag.

As per usual, questions will be fielded both here in the comments and on social media. Priority will be given to questions submitted by BHN+ subscribers. And of course, nothing is off the table.

How soon can we expect changes to the roster if the losing continues?

Which players are the root cause of the Bruins’ issues?

How much longer can David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy tolerate all this? Will either of them eventually ask for a trade?

The plan is to field questions over the weekend and have the mailbag out sometime early next week.

Submit your questions now!