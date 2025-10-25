Boston Bruins
Bruins Mailbag: Submit Your Questions Here!
Barely two weeks into the new season, the Boston Bruins are already struggling, but not for the reasons many expected. While the offense has been surprisingly potent, the defensive-identity this team was built on has completely vanished.
It’s a confounding situation, and it seems that the Bruins have already reached an inflection point in their season, which makes this the perfect opportunity for another BHN mailbag.
As per usual, questions will be fielded both here in the comments and on social media. Priority will be given to questions submitted by BHN+ subscribers. And of course, nothing is off the table.
Bruins Mailbag: Why Have Hope? Why Not?
How soon can we expect changes to the roster if the losing continues?
Which players are the root cause of the Bruins’ issues?
How much longer can David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy tolerate all this? Will either of them eventually ask for a trade?
The plan is to field questions over the weekend and have the mailbag out sometime early next week.
Submit your questions now!
Gringo
October 25, 2025 at 9:01 am
Do you think Pasta/Charlie are pissed about not getting the C. I’d take that shit personal.
Rick W Murray
October 25, 2025 at 10:56 am
When is Charlie gonna sell this team to someone who actually cares about the product on the ice.
JustJim
October 25, 2025 at 12:49 pm
Gee, Rick, in it’s present condition, who would even want to buy it?
Bruinsfan4
October 25, 2025 at 11:15 am
When will dummy don be fired for spending 10 million on 4th line scrubs?
Cable
October 25, 2025 at 11:45 am
Will Strum resign or get fired ?
Rick W Murray
October 25, 2025 at 2:39 pm
None of the above Sweeney will be gone before Sturm so will Neely, those two will be lucky to get a job in the North Boston Senior Hockey club, Jacobs will finally step in for once in his lifetime & get rid of the mega mess in the front office.
Michel Rochette
October 25, 2025 at 12:10 pm
Big Z could or should be the next GM ?
Pauly B
October 25, 2025 at 12:49 pm
We all should have expected this. Maybe not in this fashion, though.
My question is, little to no cap space, Mock scoring at Providence (mock because they seem to be great down there, just not in Boston). Where and how does help come from?
Answers and solutions are not aplenty. I see the top 10 of the draft coming again.
Sr
October 25, 2025 at 2:39 pm
Are the Bruinsgoing to change their man on man d zone scheme?
Pauly B
October 25, 2025 at 3:28 pm
I am watching the AVS game, and Mr. 8-million-dollar man gives up another soft goal. He is in the top 5 of the problems for this team. I was hoping he would get traded to EDM during the summer and free up cap space. Only problem is Korpisalo has been gawd aweful too!!
WHEN DO THEY TAKE A REALISTIC LOOK AT THIS ROSTER AND NOT THE FUZZY GLASSES THAT DONNY AND NEELEY WEAR??