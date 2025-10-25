Bruins Game Grades: A’s All Around Against The Avs

The Boston Bruins appeared to be splitting at the seams, as an early-season six-game losing streak threatened to end any hopes they had of a successful year before it truly began.

On Saturday, the Bruins played as unified as ever against the Colorado Avalanche, collecting a 3-2 victory for their first win in two weeks.

“I think that the one thing we got a little bit frustrated with was that it didn’t matter what we did, we kind of ended up losing the game in the third period,” Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said. “It could be a bad bounce, could be an individual escape, it could be anything. We couldn’t buy a win. Today, I think the good thing was, the guys stayed calm, and there was no panic. I think that that was one of the reasons why we came out with the win today, because I didn’t really feel that in the past.”

Boston found itself down a goal early on and had just one shot on net through the game’s first 14 minutes. But in the span of just 37 seconds, the Bruins put themselves ahead and completely changed the energy in the building when Viktor Arvidsson and Mikey Eyssimont scored a pair of goals.

A much more evenly played second period nearly came to a close with the Boston still leading 2-1. But just before time expired, Morgan Geekie caught Wedgewood napping, beating out an icing and slipping a puck between the goalie’s pad for his fourth goal in three games and team-leading sixth of the season.

“I thought that was the biggest play of the game,” said Sturm.

In the third, the Bruins leaned heavily on their defensive principles, forcing the Avalanche to work uphill anytime they tried to enter the attacking zone.

Even when the Avs managed to cross over the blue line, they had a hard time putting anything in the back of net, as Jeremy Swayman was rock steady in goal for the Bruins.

“It’s a don’t tell me, show me kind of mindset, and that’s something that we can really build on,” Swayman said. “Talk is cheap. It’s really good to get a response the right way in front of our crowd.”

Bruins Grades

Morgan Geekie: A+

The entire team looked played with an urgency that screamed they were ready to end the losing streak, but none more so than Morgan Geekie.

The forward was all over the ice, firing shots at will and landing a game-high six on net.

However, the one actually went in for Geekie was so much a product of his quick wrists, but rather his sheer hustle.

Just before time expired in the second period, Geekie beat out an icing call and caught Colorado goalie Scott Wedgewood napping, slipping a puck between the goalie’s pad.

Make that four goals in three games for Bruins' leading goalscorer, Morgan Geekie.pic.twitter.com/7VGEtEvDmP — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) October 25, 2025

“My dad would be proud of that one,” said Geekie.

Geekie now has four goals in his last three games and leads the Bruins with six so far this season.

Mikey Eyssimont: A

Mikey Eyssimont’s goal will be what most remember about his performance. After all, it came off an excellent feed from Tanner Jeannot on an odd-man rush and gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 14:55 of the first period.

Besides that, though, Eyssimont lived up to his reputation as a pest, drawing two penalties that bought the Bruins valuable time on the man-advantage and more importantly kept Nathan MacKinnon stapled to Colorado’s bench.

Mason Lohrei: A+

Mason Lohrei struggled more than anyone during Boston’s prolonged losing streak, with his routine defensive lapses constantly leading to costly goals against.

So, it only makes sense that the young defenseman was one of the best players on the ice as the Bruins beat the Avalanche, collecting three assists and blocking three shots while finishing as a plus-two across 18:58 0f ice time.

Jeremy Swayman: A+

Even with everyone else pulling their weight, it would’ve meant little against a team like the Avalanche if Jeremy Swayman hadn’t kept things quiet in net and stopped 31 of the 33 shots he faced.

“When you play a team like that, you need strong special teams and a goalie who can stop the puck and maybe steal the game,” Sturm said. “He was excellent.”