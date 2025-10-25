Bruins Find Traction, End Losing Skid In Win Over Avalanche

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were fast approaching a cliff, having lost six straight games in regulation.

But just as it seemed they were about to take a fall to a permanent end, the Bruins found traction on Saturday and stopped their skid, picking up their first victory in two weeks by defeating the Colorado Avalanche, 3-2, at TD Garden.

“You come into a game like this and know how good of a team they are, and we just kind of came in and played our game,” Morgan Geekie said. “There were no excuses tonight to get away from that.”

It certainly looked as if the Bruins would get away from their game early on.

Colorado controlled the majority of the opening period, scoring 4:26 in with a goal from Artturi Lehkonen and outshooting Boston 10-1 through the game’s first 14 minutes.

But instead of coming undone, the Bruins tightened up and tied the score at 14:16 when Viktor Arvidsson banked a shot in off the back of Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood for his goal as a Bruin.

“I’ve been all over it,” said Arvidsson. “I’m shooting it a lot, and it was nice to see it finally go in. The last three or four games, my line has been creating and scoring. It just hasn’t been me who has had the last touch. It was nice to have it today.”

Mikey Eyssimont followed up 37 seconds later, capitalizing on an odd-man rush and netting his second goal of the season with a feed from Tanner Jeannot to send the Bruins into the intermission with the lead.

Tanner Jeannot shows his hands are good for more than just fighting.pic.twitter.com/JtOA3rFSuv — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) October 25, 2025

A much more evenly played second period nearly came to a close with the Boston still leading 2-1. But just before time expired, Morgan Geekie caught Wedgewood napping, beating out an icing and slipping a puck between the goalie’s pad for his fourth goal in three games and team-leading sixth of the season to give the Bruins a two-goal lead entering the third.

“I thought that was the biggest play of the game,” Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said.

“My dad would be proud of that one,” said Geekie said.

Make that four goals in three games for Bruins' leading goalscorer, Morgan Geekie.pic.twitter.com/7VGEtEvDmP — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) October 25, 2025

Offense was much harder to come by in the final frame for both sides. That’s because the Bruins ground the game down to a snails pace, forcing the Avalanche to work uphill anytime they tried to enter the attacking zone.

Colorado did finally manage to put another goal on the board while playing with an extra attacker and 18.2 seconds remaining when Lehkoknen scored his second of the game. But that was all the high-powered Avalanche could produce, as Jeremy Swayman was steady in stable while making 31-saves in net for the Bruins.

“It’s a don’t tell me, show me kind of mindset, and that’s something that we can really build on,” Swayman said. “Talk is cheap. It’s really good to get a response the right way in front of our crowd.”

The Bruins will visit the Ottawa Senators on Monday.