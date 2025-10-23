Boston Bruins
Marco Sturm Preaches Patience As Bruins Seek End To Losing Streak
BRIGHTON, Mass. — It’s a cliché in every classic sports movie. The team is down in the dumps facing some form of adversity, and the head coach gives an impassioned speech that fires up the players, rallies them together, and inspires them to come out victorious in the end.
The Boston Bruins sure look like they can use one of those right about now, marred in an early season losing streak. However, for first year head coach Marco Sturm, the trick to snapping a skid isn’t some sort of over the top diatribe.
“It’s just going back to details, and I think going back to our foundation,” Sturm said Thursday morning at Warrior Ice Arena. “What happens is a lot of times is you think you’ve got to score, and think about offense all the time, and this and that, and you forget about the details and the foundation of your game. We’re not there yet.”
“We can’t look too much ahead. I know it’s tough to be patient sometimes, especially when you lose, but we got to start from there and build up as much as we can.”
After starting the year 3-0 out of the gate, the Bruins have lost five straight games, all in regulation, and four by one goal.
To their credit, the Bruins have shown fight. They have refused to fold it in at the first sign of trouble, like they did on too many occasions last season. But if they hope to bounce back from that miserable campaign and regain respectability, the Bruins can’t keep settling for moral victories.
“It can only be encouraging for so long,” said Morgan Geekie following Boston’s latest loss, a 4-3 defeat to Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. “It stings. At some point, something’s got to give. I think we’ve just got to figure out how to play a full 60 [minutes]. A lot of these problems can be mitigated, for sure.”
The Bruins suffered through three separate losing streaks of five games or more last year, including one of 10 consecutive losses, and spent this past offseason bringing players with high levels of competitive spirit to ensure that didn’t happen again. Less than month into the new season, the Bruins have already begun to slide.
However, Sturm isn’t waiting around for issues to solve themselves.
He’s been unafraid to hold underperforming players accountable in the 12 days since the team’s most recent win, calling out defenseman Mason Lohrei and even going as far as benching top-six forward Casey Mittelstadt for a game.
Sturm has also been proactive by juggling his lines on a game-to-game basis. For Thursday night’s matchup with the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden, fourth line grinder Jeffrey Viel will have a chance to play a top-nine role.
“Stability,” Sturm said when asked what he hopes Viel can provide while playing next to Tanner Jeannot and Fraser Minten on the third line. “That line was really good the first four games and then, against good teams with a lot of speed, I thought they had just a little bit of trouble. Viel has been great. His details have actually been very good. He’s not just a fighter, I can tell you that. I just want to give that line a little bit more stability, with and without the puck.”
Boston will also likely be without defenseman Hampus Lindholm for the third game in a row, as he remains a game-time decision while nursing a nagging lower-body injury. If Lindholm is unavailable, the recently called-up Michael Callahan will take his spot and make his season debut after the Bruins placed Jordan Harris on injured reserve. Joonas Korpisalo will start in net for Boston, with puck drop set for 7:08 p.m. EST.
Sr
October 23, 2025 at 2:40 pm
Injuries are starting to creep in..The one position in the organization which is lacking depth is the D corps.Tonights game they will play their 8. Th D man in 9 games. Mcavoy starting to get overplayed.Lindholm should be ready to come back.If not put him on IR.
Cable
October 23, 2025 at 3:48 pm
This Bruins season has the looks of being over by end of December
Rick W Murray
October 23, 2025 at 3:34 pm
Hope must spring eternal, or old men wouldn’t order oysters. Let’s see the ducks have Cutter Gauthier, Mason McTavish, Chris Kreider, Beckett Sennecke, we’ve got Pasta, ummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmJeannot, Sean Kuraly? Marat what’s his name and the mighty Arvidsson……we’re doomed.
Mrbruin4
October 23, 2025 at 3:41 pm
You whine more then a 2 year old 😂
Rick W Murray
October 23, 2025 at 4:10 pm
Looks like bruins4 gave his pallbearers the slip! 4 if they put a price on your head— take it.
Joe
October 23, 2025 at 3:44 pm
Looks like it’s going to be a 60/40 split in goaltending this season with Sway & Korpisalo…D is crumbling due to injuries and why isn’t ML being sent down or traded ..Come on Sweeney package your recent draft picks for something worthy. Line tonight is pick game ..Not to often you’ll see the Ducks come into Boston and have odds even … times have changed
Pauly B
October 23, 2025 at 4:04 pm
I think we all knew that after Trader Donny bought a bunch of AHL’ers, this season was a wash. I would like to think the trade deadline would bring in reinforcements. But I have no faith in the management. They will probably be sellers. If so, get rid of boated contracts.
Bruinsfan4
October 23, 2025 at 4:15 pm
Everyone is correct except Mr bruin. If he knew the game like everyone else here, he would’ve realized this team was going nowhere from the start. As long as we have dumb and dumber in the front office we won’t be winning anything this season except a lottery pick. But they have piss and vinegar. What a joke.
Rick W Murray
October 23, 2025 at 4:42 pm
Truer words have never been spoken. Bruins4 lives in a fantasy world. Because of Sweeney the bs will take years to even be competitive in this league again. This is the worst lineup I’ve seen in over 40years. How can anyone watch this and be positive.
JustJim
October 23, 2025 at 4:44 pm
To the ever disgruntled Rick W Murray, cheer up, and consider this, “What if the Hokey Pokey is what it’s all about”? Have you considered applying for Sweeney’s or Neeley’s job? Mr. Jacobs might just be waiting for a man with your acute managerial and logistical skills to apply!