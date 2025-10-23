Bruins vs. Ducks Preview: Lines, Notes & How To Watch

A reeling Boston Bruins (3-5-0) team is looking to snap a five-game losing skid as it welcomes the Anaheim Ducks (3-2-1) to TD Garden tonight. Here’s everything you need to know before puck drop.

Sturm Preaches Patience Amid Losing Streak:

As much as the Bruins look like they could use a bit of inspiration, Marco Sturm doesn’t think the key to snapping a losing streak is an over the top diatribe.

“We can’t look too much ahead,” Sturm following morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena. “I know it’s tough to be patient sometimes, especially when you lose, but we got to start from there and build up as much as we can.”

Hampus Lindholm Status Unclear:

Defenseman Hampus Lindholm is considered a game-time decision ahead of tonight’s game, but it seems unlikely he will suit up after remaining on the ice with the rest of the healthy scratches following morning skate earlier today.

If Lindholm isn’t available, it will be the third game in a row that he’s missed and sixth overall since suffering a lower-body injury on Oct. 9 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Jordan Harris had been filling in for Lindholm, but he is now out too after being placed on injured reserve. Michael Callahan was recalled from AHL Providence and will make his season debut if Lindholm doesn’t play.

Projected Bruins Lines:

Geekie – E. Lindholm – Pastrnak

Mittelstadt – Zacha – Arvidsson

Jeannot – Minten – Viel

Eyssimont – Kuraly – Kastelic

Lohrei – McAvoy

Zadorov – Peeke

Callahan – Jokiharju

Korpisalo

Swayman

Last Time Out:

An emotional night at TD Garden came to a bitter end for the Bruins as they lost 4-3 to the Florida Panthers in Brad Marchand’s first game back in Boston.

The Bruins trailed 2-0 entering the third period, but managed to tie the score with a quick pair of goals from Pavel Zacha and Elias Lindholm. After the Panthers took the lead back midway through the frame, Morgan Geekie drew the Bruins even once again with 31 seconds left in regulation.

It seemed at that point the game was destined to head to overtime. Instead, Carter Verhaeghe scored one of the weirdest goals in recent memory with 25 seconds left to steal a win for Florida and saddle Boston with yet another one-goal loss.

The Opponent:

The Anaheim Ducks roll into Boston in the midst of a five-game road trip that they’re so far 1-0-1 following a win against Nashville on Tuesday and an overtime loss in Chicago on Sunday.

In their first year under new head coach Joel Quenneville, the Ducks finally appear to be emerging from what has been a prolonged rebuilding process after adding the likes of Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider to a roster that already featured a young core built around Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish.

“If you look at their lineup right now and look at the pre-scout, they’re very close,” Sturm. “They added some really good pieces, got rid of some pieces, and now we can say this is a hockey team now. What that means is they still have a skill, but they added a lot, lots of speed and a different mentality. They’re definitely on the right track.”

Anaheim will be without Kreider tonight as he deals with an illness, as well as forward Ryan Strome, due to an upper-body injury.

The Ducks rank 20th on the power play (20%) and 18th on the penalty kill (78%).

Carlsson leads the Ducks in scoring with three goals and four assists through seven games, while former Bruin Frank Vatrano has struggled so far, still searching for his first point of the season.

Petr Mrazek is expected to start against the Bruins. He let up six goals on 23 shots in his lone appearance this year back on Oct. 11 against the San Jose Sharks.

How To Watch:

Puck drop between the Bruins and Ducks from TD Garden is set for 7:08 p.m. EST. The game can be seen on NESN and streamed on NESN 360 or ESPN Plus for out-of-market viewers. 98.5 The Sports Hub will carry the radio broadcast of the game.