Injury Concerns Hold Hampus Lindholm Out of Bruins’ Lineup Once Again

BOSTON — Hampus Lindholm missed his second straight game for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

He was not supposed to.

Lindholm was a full participant earlier in the day during morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena, but when was nowhere to be found when it came time to face the Florida Panthers at TD Garden after voluntarily removing himself from the lineup due to injury concerns.

“It was a game-time decision,” Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said. “He said he can’t go after the skate today.”

An update on Lindholm’s condition is expected on Wednesday.

Lindholm has now missed five total games for the Bruins while nursing a lower-body injury he first suffered on Oct. 9 versus the Chicago Blackhawks. He initially returned to the lineup this past Saturday when Boston visited the Colorado Avalanche, but has yet to suit up again since.

Lindholm sat out practically the entire year last season, missing the final 65 games with a broken knee cap. His current injury is not related to his previous one.

Jordan Harris has filled in on the Bruins’ blue line during Lindholm’s absence, tallying a goal and an assist while averaging 15:42 of time on ice per game.

Boston suffered it’s fifth straight loss on Tuesday, falling 4-3 to the Florida Panthers in Brad Marchand’s return to Boston.

The Bruins will host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at TD Garden.