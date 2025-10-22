Bruins Make Call Up From AHL Providence, Place Defenseman on IR

The Boston Bruins are shifting things around along their blue line, placing defenseman Jordan Harris on injured reserve on Wednesday morning and calling up Michael Callahan from AHL Providence to take his spot on the roster.

Callahan, 26, had a goal in 17 games with the Bruins last season. So far this year in Providence, he’s played in four games.

“I talked to [Ryan Mougenel], our coach in Providence last night, and he said right away that he’s our best D by far,” Bruins head coach Marco Sturm told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena. “We know that we’re getting a good, solid defenseman who can play some PK.”

Harris, 25, has appeared in five games this season, recording a goal and an assist while averaging 15:38 of ice time. The Haverhill, MA, native signed with the Bruins as a free agent heading into this season. Harris skated in Boston’s 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at TD Garden and was reportedly seen limping in the locker room afterward. There’s currently no timetable for his return to action.

The injury to Harris is only the latest on the Bruins’ back end, as he was filling in for defenseman Hampus Lindholm, whose been in and out of the lineup over the last week while dealing with a nagging lower-body injury.

Lindholm voluntarily took himself out of the lineup prior to facing Florida after being a full participant during morning skate earlier in the day. He remains day-to-day and is a game-time decision for the Bruins’ matchup with the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night at TD Garden.