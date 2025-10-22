Boston Bruins
Bruins Make Call Up From AHL Providence, Place Defenseman on IR
The Boston Bruins are shifting things around along their blue line, placing defenseman Jordan Harris on injured reserve on Wednesday morning and calling up Michael Callahan from AHL Providence to take his spot on the roster.
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 22, 2025
Callahan, 26, had a goal in 17 games with the Bruins last season. So far this year in Providence, he’s played in four games.
“I talked to [Ryan Mougenel], our coach in Providence last night, and he said right away that he’s our best D by far,” Bruins head coach Marco Sturm told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena. “We know that we’re getting a good, solid defenseman who can play some PK.”
Harris, 25, has appeared in five games this season, recording a goal and an assist while averaging 15:38 of ice time. The Haverhill, MA, native signed with the Bruins as a free agent heading into this season. Harris skated in Boston’s 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at TD Garden and was reportedly seen limping in the locker room afterward. There’s currently no timetable for his return to action.
The injury to Harris is only the latest on the Bruins’ back end, as he was filling in for defenseman Hampus Lindholm, whose been in and out of the lineup over the last week while dealing with a nagging lower-body injury.
Lindholm voluntarily took himself out of the lineup prior to facing Florida after being a full participant during morning skate earlier in the day. He remains day-to-day and is a game-time decision for the Bruins’ matchup with the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night at TD Garden.
Kevin
October 22, 2025 at 2:09 pm
Put Lindholm on IR ow whatever.
Rick W Murray
October 22, 2025 at 4:10 pm
Oh no this guy isn’t even a good ahler. This team is destined to finish last. Merry Xmas Sweeney this year a whole stocking full of coal for you and a dismissal slip at the end of season would be nice.
Peter
October 22, 2025 at 4:56 pm
Hampus is a disaster signing, not a bruins type player! Terrible signing amongst a few! Like the other Lindholm! Tank the season as this team is dreadful! Try for the number one pick Gavin McKenna! Have to rebuild!
Sr
October 22, 2025 at 5:53 pm
I wonder what his teammates feel about Lindholm voluntarily taking himself out of the lineup.
Joe
October 22, 2025 at 5:59 pm
We’re not watching the 70’s Bruins anymore