WATCH: Brad Marchand Gets Emotional, Receives Standing Ovation In Return To Boston

BOSTON — Brad Marchand wasn’t sure how’d he feel as he made his return to TD Garden on Tuesday night.

The former Boston Bruins captain returned to the place his NHL career began exactly 16 years ago for the first time as a member of the Florida Panthers, and received a hero’s welcome.

It began as the two teams took the ice for warmups prior to puck drop, when a small but indistinguishable cheer echoed throughout the building as Marchand emerged from the visitors’ tunnel. The applause only grew louder as the night went on.

When the Bruins paid tribute to Marchand during the first period, the crowd could no longer contain itself, and neither could he, welling up with tears as he received a standing ovation.

The Bruins pay tribute to Brad Marchand. He's crying. Everyone inside TD Garden is standing. pic.twitter.com/iKm1ZbkFE2 — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) October 22, 2025

This story will be updated