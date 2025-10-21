WATCH: Brad Marchand Tears Up, Receives Standing Ovation In Return To Boston

BOSTON — Brad Marchand wasn’t sure how’d he feel as he returned to TD Garden on Tuesday night.

The former Boston Bruins captain came back to the place his NHL career began exactly 16 years ago for the first time as a member of the Florida Panthers, and received a hero’s welcome.

It began as the two teams took the ice for warmups prior to puck drop, when a small but unmistakable cheer rumbled throughout the building as Marchand emerged from the visitors’ tunnel. As the night went on, the applause only grew louder.

When the Bruins paid tribute to Marchand during the first period, the crowd could no longer contain itself, and neither could he. Under the shower of thunderous and prolonged standing ovation, Marchand couldn’t help himself from welling up with tears.

The Bruins pay tribute to Brad Marchand. He's crying. Everyone inside TD Garden is standing. pic.twitter.com/iKm1ZbkFE2 — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) October 22, 2025

“I knew it was going to hit me the way it did,” Marchand said. “It was extremely touching. I’m so grateful for the moment, and very appreciative for what the Bruins did to kind of put that together, and for the love and support the fans have shown me, not just tonight, but throughout my entire career here.”

The anticipation was palpable in the days leading up to Marchand’s return. However, he himself tried did his best not to think about it. It was only when Marchand finally arrived back in Boston that the reality truly hit him.

“Just the memories and the emotions of everything,” said Marchand. “The years and the incredible times, it just comes pouring into your memory. It’s just crazy to see. There’s a lot of things that I forget. All the years kind of bunched together. Careers go by fast. It doesn’t matter how long you’re in, it goes by extremely fast. To see a snapshot of that, a clip like that, it just, it brings everything back.”

A moment for Marchy 👏 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/QvJ0ZbGhpO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 22, 2025

Marchand wasn’t the only one overcome by emotions. His former teammates understood what the moment meant to him, and shared with him in the sentiment.

“I was obviously ready for that, but it also caught me by surprise,” David Pastrnak said. “I was a lot more emotional than I thought I would be. It was good to see him back at the Garden and more emotional than what I expected. It’s obviously well deserved. We know the way he feels about Boston. He raised his family here. It’s for sure tough for him. Hopefully, he enjoyed it on a human being level tonight and had a good night.”

It was a good night for Marchand.

He recorded two assists en route to helping the Panthers capture a 4-3 victory. But more importantly, he officially closed the book on a chapter of his career, one that he and Bruins fans will cherish forever.

“It is absolutely an opportunity to kind of turn the page and for everybody,” Marchand. “For them, like, they’re onto new things. They got to move on as well. It’s not just me, right? That’s how it works in this game. We all have a time, and all our times come to an end. It was an incredible way to do that. I’m grateful for the Bruins and what they did tonight.”