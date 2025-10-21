Bruins vs. Panthers Preview: Lines, Notes, & How To Watch

After failing to pick up a single point over their three-game road trip out west, the Boston Bruins (3-4-0) will have shortage of motivation as they welcome the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers (3-4-0) and the returning Brad Marchand to TD Garden. Here’s everything you need to know before puck drop.

Marchand Returns With Mixed Emotions:

For the first time in his 16-year NHL career, Brad Marchand will play against the Bruins.

Marchand comes with mixed emotions as he returns to Boston. He’s not sure how or the fans will react when he steps back on the Garden ice. Either way, he’s going to savor the moment.

“These are things that down the road I think I’ll really appreciate,” Marchand said. “There’s been enough moments that I kind of went through, and didn’t take it in enough or didn’t really appreciate it. This is one that I will make sure that I do.”

As for going up against his old teammates, Marchand couldn’t be more excited, and the feeling is mutual.

“It’ll be weird playing against him,” said Charlie McAvoy. “But tonight, it’s not Marchy verus us or anything, it’s Panthers versus Bruins. We got to play desperate tonight, because we got to win a hockey game. That’s what’s on our mind.”

Casey Mittelstadt Gets Another Crack:

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm made an example out of forward Casey Mittelstadt last game, scratching him from the lineup against the Utah Mammoth.

Mittelstadt will dress tonight versus the Panthers. Sturm wants to see him play to his strengths as the left wing on the second line next to Pavel Zacha and Viktor Arvidsson.

“I want to see a response. I think he should be well rested, and ready to go,” Sturm. “He’s a very skilled guy, so I want him to use his skill. Not just in the offensive zone, but making plays in the middle more and using Zacha and Arvi.”

It’s hard for Mittelstadt, or anyone else for that matter, to argue with Sturm’s decision to bench him. After all, he didn’t make much of an impact the previous night when facing the Colorado Avalanche, failing to record a shot on goal while being on the ice for two goals against in 13:13 of total ice time.

“Obviously, as a player, I think you’re not happy about it, but it’s not in my control,” Mittelstadt. “There’s not really a reason to go and dwell and pout. I have to look in the mirror. It is what you make it, so for me, I’ll just use it as motivation and come back, work harder the next day, and keep moving forward. Like I said, I don’t think there’s really a point to sit and feel sorry for myself. I think that’s only going to hurt me. Just move on and go play tonight.”

Questions over his motivation to compete have surrounded Mittelstadt throughout his career, first in Buffalo and Colorado. Now they’ve followed him to Boston.

“It’s a factor of many things, Mittelstadt. “Obviously, your family and the things they’ve done for you growing up. But I think the thing that motivates me the most is there’s still a kid in there playing hockey. This is the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do. I’m sure you’ve had plenty of people tell you can’t do it on the way. It’s just a matter of proving them wrong. That’s the thing that motivates me. And, obviously, I want to make my family proud and do good by their name.”

Projected Bruins Lines:

Geekie – E. Lindholm – Pastrnak

Mittelstadt – Zacha – Arvidsson

Jeannot – Minten – Eyssimont

Viel – Kuraly – Kastelic

Lohrei – McAvoy

H. Lindholm – Peeke

Zadorov – Jokiharju

Swayman

Korpisalo

Last Time Out:

The Bruins fell 3-2 to the Utah Mammoth on Sunday night, dropping their fourth game in a row and closing out their three-game road trip out west without collecting a single point. David Pastrnak scored both of Boston’s goals in the loss, and Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves on 27 shots, but those were about it for the Bruins in terms of positives.

The Opponent:

Like the Bruins, the Florida Panthers are in a bit of a tail spin at the moment, having lost each of their last four games. Tonight marks the end of a five-game road trip for the Panthers, who were shutout 3-0 by the Buffalo Sabres their last time out on Sunday.

Florida is a battered and bruised bunch at the moment. Captain Aleksander Barkov is out for the year after suffering a lower-body injury during training camp, and Matthew Tkachuk won’t be available until at least December as he works his way back from offseason hip surgery.

Brad Marchand leads Florida in scoring with six points and three goals out of the gate. Sam Reinhart, who finished last season with 39 goals, has been slow to start this year, as he just two goals and three points through his first seven games.

The Panthers rank 16th on the power play (19.4%) entering action tonight, and 10th on the penalty kill (83.3%)

Sergei Bobrovksy (3-2-0, 2.o2 goals against average, .917 save percentage) is expected to start in net.

