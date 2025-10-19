Bruins Brief: Offense Falls Flat; Marchand Snaps

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Sunday, October 19, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

Offense Falls Flat: Oxygen is already thin enough a mile above sea level. But whatever air the Boston Bruins had to their offense to begin with was completely sucked out on Saturday night, as they turned in flat and lifeless performance at Ball Arena, losing 4-1 to the Colorado Avalanche

Game Grades: Boston’s top forwards were completely outclassed by their Colorado counterparts. Check out the Bruins game grades.

Mittelstadt Hopes To Prove Himself: For the first time since being traded to Boston last year, Casey Mittelstadt made returned to Colorado last night, hoping to prove himself to both his former team and his current one.

NHL News & Rumors:

Marchand Snaps On Dahlin: Brad Marchand blew a fuse on Saturday. After no penalty was called on Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin for a textbook cross-check, Marchand took matters into his own hands.

After getting into it with Rasmus Dahlin, Brad Marchand took Dahlin's helmet to the penalty box and ripped off the straps 😂 pic.twitter.com/H69NvU8nYO — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 18, 2025

Maple Leafs Goalie Fed Up With Team’s Slow Start: The Toronto Maple Leafs are 3-2-1 to begin the year. It’s still early, but their goalie Anthony Stolarz is already getting fed up.

Yesterday’s Scoreboard:

Avalanche: 4, Bruins: 1

Sabres: 3, Panthers: 0

Kraken: 4, Maple Leafs: 3 (OT)

Rangers: 4, Canadiens: 3

Blue Jackets: 3, Lightning: 2

Islanders: 5, Senators: 4

Devils: 5, Oilers: 3

Flyers: 2, Wild: 1 (OT)

Hurricanes: 4, Kings: 3 (OT)

Penguins: 3, Sharks: 0

Blues: 3, Stars: 1

Golden Knights: 6, Flames: 1

Jets: 4, Predators: 1

Today’s Schedule:

All Times EST

Boston Bruins vs. Utah Mammoth, 7 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals, 12:30 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Detroit Red Wings, 3 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 7 p.m.

More From National Hockey Now:

Florida: Things are not going well for the defending Stanley Cup champions. The Florida Panthers have dropped four straight games after losing to Buffalo, yes, BUFFALO, on Saturday afternoon.

New York: New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. Neither side has said anything on the current state of negotiations, which are only going to get more difficult.

Pittsburgh: Most people do not go to work and stare at the competition for their job, knowing that a bad day at the office could or, in fact, will lead to a conversation with the boss that the person in the next cubicle gets your job tomorrow. Yet, that is the situation many of the Pittsburgh Penguins veterans find themselves in. (+)