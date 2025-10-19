Bruins Game Grades: Pastrnak And Other Best Players Anything But

A loss to the high-powered Colorado Avalanche is nothing to be ashamed of. After all, prior to his team’s matchup with the Avs on Saturday at Ball Arena, Boston Bruins head coach said he felt Colorado is the best team in the league.

But it wasn’t the fact the Bruins lost, 4-1, that bothered Sturm, so much as the fact they kept the game close, and couldn’t take advantage.

Down by one already to begin with entering the second period, Boston spent practically the entire frame defending in its own zone. Somehow, even after taking three penalties, the Bruins headed to the third with the score still reading 2-1.

“We were in the game,” Sturm told reporters in Denver. “We know they’re going to be better than us, but it’s a 2-1 hockey game. That was the frustrating part.”

As good as they were defensively, the Bruins were just as bad on offense. Unable to gain possession for any sort of substantial time, all they could do was watch as the Avalanche skated circles around them and racked up 72 shots attempts to their 25.

After winning their first three games of the year, the Bruins have now lost three straight in regulation.

Bruins Grades:

Top Six: F

Sturm put it best postgame.

“Our top guys were not the top guys again,” Sturm said. “If you look at Colorado and our team, that’s the difference. That’s just the way it is. It doesn’t matter which team you are, your best players have to be your best players. That was the biggest disappointment tonight.”

Boston’s top forwards were completely outclassed by their Colorado counterparts, attempting only eight shots and landing just two on net.

This was the second straight game the Bruins’ playmakers failed to make an impact.

David Pastrnak: F

While the entirety of the top six had a poor performance, it was Boston’s very top player who was the worst of them all.

David Pastrnak failed to land a single shot on net over his 13:53 of total ice time. A minus-two, he helped the Avalanche more than he did the Bruins, as he coughed up the puck twice, each time directly leading to goals for Nathan MacKinnon.

After the Bruins failed to convert on a power play opportunity midway in the third period, Pastrnak watched the rest of the game from the bench.

Jeremy Swayman: A

After allowing each of the first two shots he faced to go by him, it seemed that Jeremy Swayman was going to be the reason the Bruins lost this game. Turns out, he was the only reason they were in it at all, making 34 saves on 37 shots.

“He’s been so good this whole season,” said Hampus Lindholm. “He’s shown what kind of goalie he is. We got to step up and help him out.”

John Beecher: A

John Beecher spent the first five games of the season serving as a healthy scratch. Finally in the lineup for the first time tonight, he wasted no time getting on the scoresheet.

Beecher put the Bruins on the board first at 3:11 of the opening frame, driving hard to the net and chipping a pass from Charlie McAvoy at the back post.

“When you got a guy as skilled as C-Mac, you’ve got to be ready for the puck at all times,” said Beecher. “I saw him and I saw the lane, so I figured it would be coming my way and just gripped my stick as hard as I could. He made a great play. That was all him. I was just standing there.”

Beecher nearly had two more goals, but was robbed twice by Colorado netminder Scott Wedgewood. He’ll settle for the one goal on three shots on net over 11:05 of ice time. Maybe that’ll be enough to buy him another night in the lineup.

Penalty Kill: A

While the Bruins will certainly take Beecher’s offense, that wasn’t why he was in the lineup. By his own admission, one of Beecher’s biggest assets is his prowess on the penalty kill, which came in handy against the Avalanche.

Boston was a perfect on the kill, holding a potent Colorado power play scoreless in its five opportunities

“They did a really good job,” Sturm said. “Against an elite power play, they did tremendous. We didn’t give up grade-A chances and kept them on the outside like we wanted.”

The PK unit has been strong for the Bruins so far this year. It’s successfully killed off 92 percent of its chances. However, the Bruins have also faced the third most shorthanded situations (25) of any team in the league.

It’s a dangerous game they’re playing.

Charlie McAvoy: B-

Speaking of penalties, Charlie McAvoy continues to put the Bruins down a man, as he’s now taken five penalties through Boston’s first six games of the season.

It’s a shame, too.

McAvoy has had an otherwise solid start to the season, and is seeking out more opportunities to get involved in the offense. His assist on Beecher’s goal was the highlight of the night.