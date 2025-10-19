Boston Bruins
Marco Sturm Benches Casey Mittelstadt, Sends Message To Bruins’ Top Players
Boston Bruins head coach Marco Sturm was direct in his message to his top players after they failed to show up on Saturday night in Denver against the Colorado Avalanche.
“Our top guys were not the top guys again,” Sturm said, following a 4-1 loss for Boston. “If you look at Colorado and our team, that’s the difference. That’s just the way it is. It doesn’t matter which team you are, your best players have to be your best players. That was the biggest disappointment tonight.”
But just in case Sturm’s message wasn’t clear enough, he punctuated it Sunday, making second line pivot Casey Mittelstadt a healthy scratch for the Bruins’ matchup with the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center and replacing him with Marat Khusnutdinov.
“Casey was alright with it, but there are a lot of other guys, too,” said Sturm in Salt Lake City prior to puck drop. “I think today it’s a speed game. That’s why a guy like Khuzy is in. Back-to-back game, quick turnaround, we thought we just needed more legs.”
Mittelstadt didn’t provide much of anything against the Avalanche–failing to record a shot on goal while being on the ice for two goals against in 13:13 of total ice time. Then again, neither did the rest of the Bruins’ other play drivers, for that matter. David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha, and Elias Lindholm all spent the final 15 minutes or so of the game watching from the bench.
It’s a bold statement by Sturm. In his first season behind the Bruins’ bench and as an NHL head coach, he’s making his expectations absolutely clear, both through his words and now his actions.
Nevertheless, the lineup changes didn’t lead to any change in results for the Bruins, as they fell to the Mammoth, 3-2. Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves on 27 shots, while Pastrnak recovered from his quiet performance in Colorado the night before, providing both of Boston’s goals.
With the loss in Utah, the Bruins finished their road trip without collecting a single point in the standings and have now dropped four straight games.
It was clear on paper before the start of the season that generating consistent offense was going to be an issue for the Bruins. Now that they’ve actually hit the ice, it’s even more glaring than before.
Sturm can keep switching up his lines, hoping for different results. But the Bruins may need to make an even bigger change to solve their scoring struggles.
Geoff Ash
October 20, 2025 at 5:37 am
As a die hard Bruins fan who’s been spoiled now for 15 years it’s hard to watch them lose and not create many scoring opportunities. The Avs game we were out shot attempted 74-23 that’s a 50 shot attempt discrepancy between teams. I think it was the worst game I watched them play since the days of Ray leaving to win a cup. My biggest concern is how long before Pasty gets frustrated to the point he wants to leave.
Joe
October 20, 2025 at 7:04 am
Depth position players are useful on good hockey teams when you try to use them for the base of your hockey team the problems and losing starts .. It seems to me that the top hockey players are shying away from playing hockey in Boston .. I could be wrong but these are the biggest FA contracts given out by Sweeney and all were mistakes ..Backes..Beleskey..John Moore..Halak..Geekie … not a Star player in the group
Rick W Murray
October 20, 2025 at 5:43 am
I was only off by 1 , 3-2 for the better team. The bruins are just not built for competition in this league.. just finish last and pick up the number one pick. Go from. Tear this mess down. It’s embarrassing
JohnnyM
October 20, 2025 at 5:57 am
I said it last year and at the time of 2 signings, Geekie and Norei, catastrophic contracts! Norei should still be in Providence. The guys that made the team who were on the bubble, should go down and be replaced by the guys who were optioned! Verrryy little speed, the top 6 are, except for Pasta, non existent! Zacha, Geekie, lindholm, barley any compete. Sturm should have a verrry short leash!
Kevin
October 20, 2025 at 6:42 am
Gotta question everything, including the head coaching decision.
Recall Lysell for 2 or 3 RW. Send down to P Arvidson.
If out of it by late November, sell Pastrnak to the highest bidder including Swayman. Load up with picks and prospects.
Best!
Cable
October 20, 2025 at 6:48 am
It’s what happens when you bring in players that are 3rd 4th line players at best and play them on the top two lines .. They have players playing on the Big Club that should be playing in Providence . This teams season will be over by December and it will become a lottery pick team unless Sweeney trades the pick … How the Bruins extended his contract is beyond me … Neely probably isn’t going anywhere but I’d be surprised if Sweeney his here to make that lottery draft pick come next June. This is going to be a full blown rebuild Bruins hockey team that will take 3-4 years to complete
Sr
October 20, 2025 at 7:32 am
Starting with the coach,he was one of the last guys hired,figure it out. He has the impossible task of coaching a team with a pop gun offense. Management handed him spare parts as players while convincing ownership they could win with piss and vinegar.Team has wasted part of their rebuild by bringing in older players and giving them 2 year contracts. Where s this tough guy Jeannot been? I thought he would light a fire under his teammates. Last of all you win with TALENT. That of which this team is lacking especially at forward. This years team motto,PLAyJUst WELL ENOUGHTO LOSE
Geoff Ash
October 20, 2025 at 8:00 am
All I hears from this fan base is how bad the front office is about how they went and ruined this team but this team has been so good for so long that this time was coming regardless of who was running things. The delusion to me is a little funny how everyone thinks they could do a much better job like it’s easy to build a competitive NHL team. Do I need to mention the many teams who have been stuck in neutral not accomplishing anything over the last 15 years. Do we forget the 65 win record breaking team from 3 years back that lost to a team that was turning the corner and turning into a powerhouse team. A little bit of patience is what we all gotta have here but that’s hard to do when you’ve been spoiled for so long I get it I understand the frustration but can we put aside our foolish pride and start supporting this team again in a time when they need it the most. I don’t care if they go 0-82 my heart bleeds black dnd gold and I have faith we can get back to competing for a cup I just hope it don’t take to long and Pasty wants to leave cause without that guy how bad does the next 5-6 years look like lol. Hagens gives me hope for the future !
Bruinsfan4
October 20, 2025 at 8:53 am
When your prized acquisitions are bottom 6 guys especially arvidjunk someone with a sensible mind would think. This guy’s been injured and healthy scratched constantly by a competitive team why would I want him? Mittlestadt has had multiple chances to play a large role on 3 teams now and isn’t capable of doing so. Start by getting rid of these two and bring up lysell, blumel Merk or Poitras. Unfortunately the team isn’t competitive enough for a playoff spot so give a couple more younger guys experience and get another top 10 pick. Zero sense in trading picks now. Keep them all and go with what we have. Next season some of these dumb contracts are gone and hopefully Hagens is ready? If you guys saw last nite, Guenther, Cooley and Keller skated circles around us. Skilled fast youth mixed with a few good vets not 10 4th liners is what’s needed here. I’m not sure our management can put the proper team together after the last 2 off seasons of free agency? But the bruins are all I’ve known since I was young and I’m not going to quit on them.