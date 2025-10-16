Bruins at Golden Knights Preview: Lines, Notes & How To Watch

The Boston Bruins (3-1-0) will play their first of three games in four nights this evening when they match up with the Vegas Golden Knights (2-0-2) at T-Mobile Arena. Here’s everything you need to know before puck drop.

Viel To Make Season Debut:

Wanting to play with a heavier presence against the Golden Knights, the Bruins are inserting Jeffrey Viel in the lineup. The bruising forward will make his season debut, slotting in on the fourth line next to Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic in place of Marat Khusnutdinov.

“His attitude has been excellent, and his work ethic is excellent,” Bruins head coach Marco Sturm told reporters in Las Vegas. “He knew one of these days he would get a crack at it, I think he will be ready tonight.”

Viel, 28, was a surprise addition to the Bruins roster to start the season. He had a solid performance in training camp, but was not high on many lists as a candidate to break camp with the team.

“It’s a great opportunity for me,” said Viel. “I’m just trying to seize it, and play as hard as I can.”

The Quebec native appeared in five games for the Bruins last season, but spent the majority of the year playing for AHL Providence, logging 37 points in 68 games.

Jordan Harris will once again dress for the Bruins, as he continues to fill in for the injured Hampus Lindholm. Lindholm has missed three games due to a lower-body injury. He is traveling with the Bruins during their road trip, but remains day-t0-day.

Jeremy Swayman will start in net for Boston.

Projected Bruins Lines:

Geekie – E. Lindholm – Pastrnak

Zacha – Mittelstadt – Arvidsson

Jeannot – Minten – Eyssimont

Viel – Kuraly – Kastelic

Lohrei – McAvoy

Harris – Peeke

Zadorov – Jokiharju

Swayman

Korpisalo

Last Time Out:

The Bruins suffered their first loss of the season on Monday when a slow first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning doomed them from the very start.

The Opponent:

Vegas was already a difficult team to play against, and is now even more so with the addition of Mitch Marner over the offseason.

The longtime Maple Leaf inked has joined the Golden Knights, making what was already a perennial Stanley Cup contender in the Western Conference even stronger for the next eight seasons.

So far this year, though, Vegas hasn’t had the easiest of starts. While the Golden Knights are yet to lose in regulation and have collected a point in each of their first four games, three of their first four matchups have been decided in either overtime or shootout.

Signed to a new eight-year extension of his own, North Chelmsford native Jack Eichel leads the team in scoring so far with four goals and five assists for nine points.

Entering action tonight, the biggest news surrounding the Golden Knights, and across the NHL for that matter, is their addition of Carter Hart on a PTO contract. The goaltender was recently reinstated by the league after he and four other members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team were acquitted by The Crown of sexual assault charges. Hart is not eligible to play in a game for the Golden Knights until December 1.

As for their starter against the Bruins, the Golden Knights will call upon Akira Schmid, who enters with a 1.80 goals against average and a .929 save percentage in two appearances so far this year.

Follow Hannah Kirkell of Vegas Hockey Now for more Golden Knights coverage

Keys To The Game:

Start Well, End Well:

The Bruins have had a hard time playing a full 60 minutes in their last couple of games. Against Buffalo, they dominated the first period, but almost let a win slip through their fingers in the third. It was the inverse against Tampa, when the Bruins looked asleep at the opening puck drop, taking themselves out of the game before it ever really started. Vegas is not a team they can afford to do either against.

Take Advantage On The Man Advantage:

It’s early in the year, but the Golden Knights have only taken nine penalties so far, tied for the third fewest of any team in the league. That said, they have not looked strong while on the penalty kill, allowing three power-play goals in four games. The Bruins may not get many power play chances. They have to take advantage of any that they do.

Beware of Dorofeyev:

When going up against stacked lineup such as Vegas’s, it’s easy to focus on the marquee names like Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner, and Mark Stone. However, the Bruins better make sure to keep an eye on Pavel Dorofeyev. The forward is off to a hot start this year, with five goals already on his ledger. He had a hat trick when the Bruins last faced the Golden Knights toward the end of last season.

Prediction:

Golden Knights: 4, Bruins: 2

How To Watch:

Puck drop between the Bruins and Golden Knights from T-Mobile Arena is set for 10 p.m. EST. The game can be seen on NESN and streamed on NESN 360 or ESPN Plus for out-of-market viewers. 98.5 The Sports Hub will carry the radio broadcast of the game.