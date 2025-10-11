Bruins Issuse Update On Injured Hampus Lindholm

The Boston Bruins played the vast majority of last season without stud defenseman Hampus Lindholm. They hope that won’t be the case once again this year, while Lindholm is currently day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Hampus Lindholm is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Sturm expects him to skate tomorrow. For now, the plan is for him to travel with the team on their upcoming road trip. — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) October 11, 2025

Lindholm will miss tonight’s game against the Buffalo Sabres. According to head coach Marco Sturm, he is expected to resume skating tomorrow and travel with the Bruins next week on their upcoming three-game road trip.

Lindholm left Tuesday night’s overtime victory over the Chicago Blackhawks in the first period and never returned after logging just 4:23 of ice time over six shifts. It’s unclear exactly how Lindholm suffered the injury, but it is in no way related to the broken knee cap that kept him out of action for 65 games last season.

Taking Lindholm’s place in the lineup, at least for tonight, will be Jordan Harris. The Haverhill, MA, native and Northeastern alum will don the colors of his hometown team for the first time.

“Even when I go [to TD Garden] now as a pro, you still get chills walking in there,” Harris said. “It’s weird being on the other side of it. Being 10 years old in the stands watching the Bruins, and now being on the other side of itself. I’ve said this to everyone, it’s got to be the best barn in the league or high up there. It’s great.”

Signed to a one-year deal as a free agent this summer, Harris joins the Bruins after spending the last few years with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens. Rarely has Harris had the opportunity of playing regular minutes. He hopes this could be the start.

“Every day you can play in this league and play hockey for a living, every single day is an opportunity, every time you step on the ice,” said Harris. “Since the day I signed, it’s just been about what can I do today to get better and improve my game and show what I can do.”

Standing at 6’0″, 190 pounds, Harris will not be as physical defending in front of his own net as Lindholm–who himself isn’t all that physical, either. Instead, Harris relies on his skating and quick decision-making to kill plays in the defensive zone.

“He’s on the smaller side, but he has the ability to out-skate and move around,” Sturm said. “He uses his stick very well, too. I’m confident he will do well.”

Off to an undefeated start through their first two games, the Bruins will face the Sabres tonight, with Jeremy Swayman starting in net. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m.