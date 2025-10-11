Bruins vs. Sabres Preview: Lines, Notes & How To Watch

The Boston Bruins (2-0-0) will play their first divisional matchup of the season tonight as the Buffalo Sabres (0-1-0) pay a visit to TD Garden. Here’s what you need to know before puck drop.

Latest On Hampus Lindholm Injury:

Hampus Lindholm missed 65 games for the Bruins last season and will now miss at least one this year while he remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Skating in his place will be Jordan Harris. The Haverhill, MA native will debut for his hometown team tonight.

Projected Bruins Lines:

Geekie – E. Lindholm – Pastrnak

Zacha – Mittelstadt – Arvidsson

Jeannot – Minten – Eyssimont

Khusnutdinov – Kuraly – Kastelic

Lohrei – McAvoy

Harris – Peeke

Zadorov – Jokiharju

Swayman

Korpisalo

Last Time Out:

Overcoming adversity and earning tough wins was not something the Bruins excelled at during their miserable 2024-25 campaign. So far this year, they appear to be up to the challenge. Battling the Chicago Blackhawks in their home opener on Thursday night, the Bruins picked up an overtime victory behind a 21-save performance from Joonas Korpisalo, and a winning goal from Fraser Minten.

The Opponent:

Battered and bruised is how the Buffalo Sabres arrive in Boston.

The Sabres will take the ice tonight without forwards Josh Norris, Zack Benson and Jordan Greenway, defenseman Michael Kesselring, and goalie Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen. They hope to have Owen Power back in the lineup after the defenseman missed the first game of the year due to illness.

Buffalo once again failed to reach the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season in 2024-25, finishing seventh in the Atlantic Division with 79 points.

However, the Sabres are a team that can be easily underestimated. The Bruins learned that the hard way last year, losing three of their four matchups against the Sabres while being outscored 17-10.

As always, Buffalo is led by the incredibly talented but criminally ill-served Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson, and boasts a roster featuring the underrated Alex Tuch, veteran wing Jason Zucker, and promising youth in Josh Doan and Bowen Byram.

Alex Lyon is expected to start in net tonight.

How To Watch:

Puck drop between the Bruins and Sabres at TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST. The game can be seen on NESN and streamed on NESN 360 or ESPN Plus for out-of-market viewers. 98.5 The Sports Hub will carry the radio broadcast of the game.