Bruins Lose Hampus Lindholm To Lower-Body Injury In Second Game of Season

BOSTON — Hampus Lindholm’s return to action for the Boston Bruins did not last long.

After missing 65 games last season with a broken knee cap, the defenseman left Boston’s home opener on Thursday at TD Garden against the Chicago Blackhawks in the middle of the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return.

UPDATE: Hampus Lindholm (lower body) will not return to tonight's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 10, 2025

According to Bruins head coach Marco Sturm, Lindholm’s injury is minor and is in no way related to the one that forced him to miss the final five and a half months of last season. The team will have more information on his condition in the coming day.

Even though the Bruins aren’t overly concerned about Lindholm’s injury, they still plan to proceed with caution.

“We just want to make sure you will be okay,” Sturm said. “I think, not just him, but any of our big guys, we just have to make sure we’re going to be smart. We need him in the long run. It sounds like it’s not too bad, but we’ll see.”

Lindholm logged just 4:12 of ice time across six shifts before leaving the game. There was nothing that occurred during his final shift that stood out as the cause of the injury.

Without Lindholm, the Bruins played the majority of the night with only five defensemen, but came away with a 4-3 overtime victory, with Fraser Minten scoring the winning goal.

“Those are the kind of wins you need to build something–what we want to build here,” said Sturm. “It’s not always pretty, but the guys got the job done. It was not easy to play a game like that.”

Off to a 2-0-0 start this season, the Bruins will host the Buffalo Sabres Saturday night at TD Garden.