Zdeno Chara’s Number Retirement Is A Surprise To Only Himself

BOSTON — Ask anyone to name the best players in the history of the Boston Bruins, it wouldn’t take long for them to name Zdeno Chara.

The defenseman led the franchise for 14 seasons through inarguably the most successful era in its more than 100-year history and established a culture that has endured long after he last wore the Spoked-B, so it came as no surprise when the Bruins announced on Monday that they will retire Chara’s No. 33 this season.

At least not to most.

“It was quite surprising to me,” Chara said Tuesday morning at TD Garden. “I had no idea that was coming, and it was quite a shock. I never imagined, coming to Boston, that one day I’m going to have my jersey retired and hang in the rafters.”

Most weren't surprised to hear the Bruins will retire Zdeno Chara's No. 33 this season. He was. "It's going to be sinking in over the next few days."

While he was an imposing and indomitable figure on the ice, Chara’s surprised reaction perfectly encapsulates his humble nature off of it. Never one to linger in the limelight, he’ll have the full attention of everyone in the building when his number makes its final ascent on January 15, 2026.

“It’s incredible, and not a surprise to a lot of us,” said David Pastrnak. “I’m super happy for him. It’s well deserved for him and his family, for everything he’s done for hockey, not over here only, but back home in Czech and Slovakia. He was and is still an idol for many, many young players. I can’t wait for the night, and can’t wait to see him celebrated with his family.”

Pastrnak played with Chara for six seasons. He and Charlie McAvoy are now the leaders in the Bruins’ locker room who are being tasked with carrying on the culture that Chara first established. Even players who never had Chara as teammate look up to him.

“He’s one of the best defensemen in the history of hockey, and probably one of the biggest names in this franchise,” Nikita Zadorov said. “A true leader, true captain, and a role model for a guy like me.”

The Bruins have longstanding tradition of elite defenseman. Names such as Bobby Orr and Ray Bourquenames are revered in Boston. Their numbers have long hung overhead in the rafters, and Chara’s will soon join them in the pantheon of all-time Bruins.

“I knew what this team had before I arrived,” said Chara. “You embrace it, but also acknowledge that you are not going to be Bobby Orr, or I’m not going to be Ray Bourque. I knew that I wanted to be myself, lead my way, and do it differently than they did before, but also still form that identity and structure this team had for a long time.”

The news of his number retirement is just the latest honor Chara has received in recent months. Over the summer, he was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025, and will officially be inducted on Nov. 10.

Just like the Garden rafters, the Hall has had a spot set aside for Chara ever since he hung up his skates three years ago.

A seven-time NHL All-Star and winner of the 2009 Norris Trophy, Chara appeared in 1,680 games over the course of his 24-year career–the most ever by a defenseman–and brought iconic moments, such as helping the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011 and playing in Game 5 of the 2019 Cup Final with a broken jaw.

Those are the moments Bruins fans remember whenever they think of Chara, and see his number hanging from the rafters.

The definition of a warrior. Zdeno Chara receives a very loud standing ovation from TD Garden for starting Game 5 with a broken jaw.

“I just did what I wanted to do, what I felt was the right thing to do, and what I love to do,” Chara said. “I have so much passion for it. I just did my job.”

He did a damn good one.