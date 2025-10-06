Bruins To Retire Zdeno Chara’s No. 33

Zdeno Chara was already viewed as one of the greatest players in the history of the Boston Bruins. This season, his legacy will be cemented forever.

The Bruins announced on Monday that Chara’s No. 33 will be the 13th number retired in franchise history. The ceremony will take place prior to a game at TD Garden against the Seattle Kraken on January 15, 2026, at TD Garden.

Taking its rightful place in the rafters. On Jan. 15, 2026, Zdeno Chara’s No. 33 will become the 13th number in #NHLBruins history to be retired. 📰: https://t.co/a1vQxhQuZP pic.twitter.com/UoAayMEy0Z — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 6, 2025

“It is truly beyond words to see my jersey, number 33, raised to the rafters at TD Garden,” Chara said in a statement released by the Bruins. “This honor is greater than anything I could have imagined when I first came to Boston. I am forever grateful to the Bruins organization for trusting me to lead, to all my teammates past and present, to the fans whose passion and energy made Boston feel like home, and to my family who made everything possible. This moment is not just mine – it belongs to all of us.”

Chara first joined the Bruins as a free agent in the summer of 2006 and immediately became the captain of the team. Upon his arrival, Chara instantly changed the culture within the entire organization, setting new standard for what it means to wear the Spoked B.

Through Chara’s leadership, the Bruins experienced the greatest run of success in their century-long existence, winning their first Stanley Cup in 39 years in 2011, appearing in two more Cup Finals in 2013 and 2019, and reaching the playoffs 11 times.

“There is no greater embodiment of what it means to be a Boston Bruin than Zdeno Chara,” said Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs. “Zdeno brought a special brand of leadership to the Boston Bruins by challenging and empowering his teammates every day. Over his 14 years as a captain, Zdeno helped define Boston Bruins hockey with his drive for on-ice excellence and sportsmanship, along with his off-ice commitment to serve the greater Boston community.”

A big surprise for Big Zee. An inside look at the moment he received the news about No. 33.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/MRooYb9EG3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 6, 2025

The winner of the Norris Trophy in 2009 and a seven-time NHL All-Star, Chara appeared in 1,023 games over his 14 years playing in Boston, recording 148 goals and 333 assists for 481 points.

After leaving the organization in 2020, Chara returned in 2022 and signed a one-day contract to officially retire as a member of the Bruins. Since then, he has been actively involved with the team, and became its full-time Hockey Operations Advisor and Mentor last month.

Earlier this year, Chara was elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2025 and will officially be inducted on Nov. 10.