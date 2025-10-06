Bruins Brief: Final Cuts, Last Minute Deals, Now It Counts For Real

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Monday, October 6, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

Final Roster Cuts: The Bruins made their final cuts, and we now know both who made the team and who didn’t.

An Ideal End To The Preseason: The Bruins need a lot to go their way if they’re going to have any hope of bouncing back this season. Perhaps too much to ask for over the course of 82 games. But at least for one game, the Bruins got everything they needed and more to put an ideal end to the preseason.

Geekie On Regression Watch: Morgan Geekie had a breakout season last year, scoring a career-high 33 goals. Can he produce at a similar rate this season? The numbers don’t think so.

NHL News & Rumors:

Flyers and Sharks Make Odd Trade: The Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks swung a peculiar deal involving long-injured defenseman Ryan Ellis. At first glance, the move doesn’t seem to benefit either side very much. Rest assured, this is a win-win for all parties involved.

Grzelcyk Gets Deal With Blackhawks: Without many teams showing interest in him as a free agent over the offseason, it looked as if former Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk wasn’t going to be on an NHL roster this year. Now, after spending all of training camp on a PTO, he’s got new deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.

NHL Saying No To Smelling Salts?: Smelling salts can be found in every NHL locker room. Apparently, though, the league is thinking about cracking down, and possibly even banning players from using them.

More From National Hockey Now:

Detroit: Not many young players made the final roster cut here in Boston. It’s a whole different story with the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida: A pair of former Bruins were placed on waivers by the Florida Panthers over the weekend. One even got claimed by another organization.

New Jersey: The Bruins aren’t the only team who are at risk of losing a valuable goaltender to waivers. Netminder Nico Daws was one of 13 players placed on waivers by the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.