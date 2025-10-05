Bruins Waive DiPietro, Send Down Poitras As Part of Final Roster Cuts

The Boston Bruins have officially closed the books on training camp, and we now know both who made the team and who didn’t.

On Sunday, the Bruins announced their final roster cuts before the start of the regular season, placing forwards Matej Blumel and Alex Steeves, defenseman Johnathan Aspirot, and goaltender Michael DiPietro on waivers. All will report to AHL Providence if they go unclaimed. Forward Matthew Poitras was also cut from the roster. He does not require waivers and will report directly to AHL Providence.

Poitras and DiPietro are the two most notable of the moves.

This is the first time Poitras has failed to break camp with the Bruins since making his professional debut in 2023. With an abundance of roster spots available in camp this year, it seemed he’d have as strong of a chance as anyone to make the team, especially with the Bruins hoping to infuse younger players into their lineup.

However, Poitras didn’t stand out much in camp or in his four appearances throughout the preseason, where he registered zero points and just six shot attempts over 67:20 of total ice time. Given his lack of production, it seems best that Poitras begins this season in the AHL, where he posted 17 goals and 24 assists across 4o games last season with the Baby B’s.

Like Poitras, DiPietro also excelled in the minors last year, posting an incredible 2.05 goals against average and a .927 save percentage across 40 games between the posts in Providence. Signed to a two-year, one-way contract over the offseason, DiPietro entered training camp challenging for the backup role in Boston, but didn’t end up posing much of a threat to the incumbent Joonas Korpisalo.

Still, the reigning AHL goaltender of the year very well could land an NHL job with another organization, as there are reportedly several teams who are highly interested in the 26-year-old netminder.

It’s not out of the realm of possibilities that a team poaches either Blumel or Steeves on waivers, as the forwards were the top two goalscorers in the AHL last season, netting 39 and 36 goals, respectively. Both came to Boston during the summer, believing it was with the Bruins they’d have the best chance of making the NHL lineup. Ultimately, neither did.

Aspirot flew under the radar at the start of camp. The defenseman was virtually an unknown, but pushed himself into consideration for the final spot on the back end If he goes unclaimed, Aspirot very well could be the first player to get a call-up should the Bruins need any reinforcements on the blue line this season.

After Sunday’s transactions, the Bruins’ roster reads as follows:

Forwards: Viktor Arvidsson, John Beecher, Mikey Eyssimont, Morgan Geekie, Tanner Jeannot, Mark Kastelic, Sean Kuraly, Marat Khusnutdinov, Elias Lindholm, Fraser Minten, Casey Mittelstadt, David Pastrnak, Jeffrey Viel, Pavel Zacha

Defensmen: Jordan Harris, Henri Jokiharju, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Andrew Peeke, Nikita Zadorov

Goalies: Joonas Korpisalo, Jeremy Swayman

The Bruins will begin their regular season schedule on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. when they visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.