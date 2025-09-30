Bruins Brief: Answers Good & Bad; Roster Battles Heating Up

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Tuesday, September 30, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

Answers Good & Bad: The preseason is the time for trial and error. The time for a team to experiment, tinker, and ultimately figure out what’s working and what isn’t before the games count for real. The Bruins got answers to both last night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Roster Battles: After one week of training camp, only part of the Bruins’ lineup has only partially come into focus. The competition to make the team will only intensify as the regular season draws closer. Here’s who currently holds the edge in the Bruins roster battles.

Bruins Beat Podcast: Make sure to check out the latest episode of Bruins Beat. I joined Evan Marinofsky this past week to discuss how training camp is unfolding, as well as some potential trades we could see later on in the year. Watch on YouTube or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

NHL News & Rumors:

Rangers Captain Avoids Injury Scare: The New York Rangers held their breath when their captain J.T. Miller left practice yesterday with a non-contact injury. It sounds like they can exhale a little bit.

Sens GM on Brady Tkachuk’s Future: Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staios has pulled the franchise out of the basement of the league and into playoff contention. His next order of business is to figure out to hold onto Brady Tkachuk long-term.

Former First-Round Pick On Up for Sale: The Chicago Blackhawks have more young players on their roster than they know what to do with, and are now shopping one of their former first round picks on the NHL trade market.

Frederic Finding Chemistry with McDavid: Trent Frederic was never a first line player while he played for the Boston Bruins. Now a member of the Edmonton Oilers, he’s getting a chance to skate next to Connor McDavid.

More From National Hockey Now:

Florida: Aleksander Barkov will likely miss the entire season for the Florida Panthers. Without their captain, the team’s leadership is now in question.

Detroit: The regular season hasn’t even started yet, and the Detroit Red Wings already look disjointed.

Montreal: With multiple high profile additions to their roster, here’s how the Montreal Canadiens could look come opening night.