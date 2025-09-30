Bruins Wary Of Losing Michael DiPietro To Waivers, Teams Preparing to Pounce

The Boston Bruins knew they couldn’t risk losing goalie Michael DiPietro for nothing. After all, that’s why they signed him to a two-year contract extension this summer.

But that still could end up being the case, anyway.

According to Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, DiPietro is expected to draw heavy interest from teams around the league should the Bruins place him on the NHL waiver wire at the end of training camp.

“I have no doubt teams will be looking hard at [him],” Friedman said on the latest episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast. “There will be teams this week curious to see what the Bruins do.”

DiPietro, 26, won the Aldridge “Baz” Bastian Award as the best goalie in the American Hockey League last season, posting a 2.05 goals against average and a .927 save percentage across 40 games for the Providence Bruins.

Coming off a year such a strong performance, it seemed almost certain that DiPietro would land a deal with a team on the open market that would come with a clear opportunity to earn a job in the NHL. Instead, though, DiPietro re-signed with the Bruins, creating for a crowded and awkward situation in net on Causeway Street.

DiPietro is currently the third goalie on the Bruins’ depth chart, behind starter Jeremy Swayman and backup Joonas Korpisalo. The idea of carrying three goalies in camp was to increase the level of internal competition, eventually brining out the very best in each individual netminder.

So far, though, it hasn’t been much of a competition.

DiPietro has had an up and down training camp. Through two appearances in the preseason, DiPietro has allowed seven goals on 42 shots for a goals against average of 4.65 and a save percentage of .855. This past week, he spent most of the time at practice skating with the B-squad, while Swayman and Korpisalo have worked with the main group.

Despite those disappointing numbers, it still appears that there are teams who are highly interested in DiPietro. Should the Bruins put him on waivers, Friedman believes that the Edmonton Oilers will be one of the teams who places a claim on him.

With just a little over week left in a training camp and only two games remaining on Boston’s preseason schedule, DiPietro has a limited amount of chance left to prove to the Bruins he’s worthy of a roster spot.

If he doesn’t, it won’t take long for him to find an opportunity somewhere else.