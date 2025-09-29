Bruins Brief: Rosters Cut Down; Goalies Get New Deals

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Monday, September 29, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

First Roster Cuts: The Bruins made their first cuts of training camp. The roster is starting to shrink, and so too is the margin for error for those who are still vying to make the team.

Roster Hopefuls Give Decision Makers Something to Think About: When you’re on the roster bubble, you have to take advantage of every opportunity you get. Dalton Bancroft and John Beecher did just that for the Bruins in a preseason win against the Flyers.

Chara Comes Home: Zdeno Chara will forever be remembered as one of the greatest defensemen in the history of the NHL, spending much of his playing career as the captain of the Bruins. But now in retirement, he will work in a different role for the club.

NHL News & Rumors:

Leafs Sign Stolarz to Extension: The Toronto Maple Leafs have found their long-term answer between the posts, signing goalie Anthony Stolarz to a four-year contract extension.

Devils Offer Deal To Markstrom: The New Jersey Devils are hoping to reach a similar deal with their goaltender, and put forth an initial offer to Jacob Markstrom.

Sharks Staying Cautious and Coy on Celebrini’s Status: Macklin Celebrini hasn’t been a full participant in practice with the San Jose Sharks for the last week. The team hasn’t been clear on what the issue is. More importantly, they haven’t said when he’ll be back, either.

More From National Hockey Now:

Florida: The Florida Panthers have a massive hole in their lineup, with Aleksander Barkov potentially out for the season. They’re asking Evan Rodrigues to somehow fill it.

Detroit: There’s a lot of talk of increased accountability within the locker room of the Detroit Red Wings, but will they show it on the ice?

Colorado: Nathan MacKinnon will be the No. 1 center for the Colorado Avalanche this year. That much was obvious. But who will line up behind him down the middle?