Bruins Make First Round of Training Camp Roster Cuts

The Boston Bruins completed the first round of cuts from their training camp roster on Sunday morning.

Joey Abate, Luke Cavallin, Ty Cheveldayoff, Jackson Edward, Colin Felix, Ty Gallagher, Loke Johansson, Jake Schmaltz, Max Wanner and Simon Zajicek will report to training camp with AHL Providence starting tomorrow.

“Those players did a good job,” Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said. “They gave us a good effort, and a good attitude. They’re all good kids. It’s just that now, with camp opening in Providence, it’s better for them just to get some more reps and more playing time.”

The Bruins will still practice with two groups as training camp progresses.

On Sunday, the main group at Warrior Ice Arena consisted primarily of players whose spot on the opening night roster is secure, while the second was made up of players who are still hoping to make the final cut.

Group A:

Forwards: David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt, Viktor Arvidsson, Tanner Jeannot, Sean Kuraly, Mark Kastelic, Mikey Eyssimont, Matthew Poitras, Matej Blumel, Marat Khusnutdinov, Fraser Minten, John Beecher

Defense: Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke, Mason Lohrei, Henri Jokiharju, Jordan Harris, Frederic Brunet

Goalies: Jeremy Swayman, Joonas Korpisalo

Group B:

Forwards: Fabian Lysell, Alex Steeves, Patrick Brown, Riley Tufte, Jeffrey Viel, Riley Duran, John Farinacci, Georgii Merkulov, Dalton Bancroft, Brett Harrison

Defense: Michael Callahan, Victor Soderstrom, Billy Sweezey, Jonathan Aspirot

Goalies: Michael DiPietro, Simon Zajicek

The Bruins will continue training camp and their preseason schedule on Monday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden.