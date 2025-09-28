Boston Bruins
Bruins Make First Round of Training Camp Roster Cuts
The Boston Bruins completed the first round of cuts from their training camp roster on Sunday morning.
Joey Abate, Luke Cavallin, Ty Cheveldayoff, Jackson Edward, Colin Felix, Ty Gallagher, Loke Johansson, Jake Schmaltz, Max Wanner and Simon Zajicek will report to training camp with AHL Providence starting tomorrow.
The Bruins have announced the first round of cuts of training camp:
Joey Abate, Luke Cavallin, Ty Cheveldayoff, Jackson Edward, Colin Felix, Ty Gallagher, Loke Johansson, Jake Schmaltz, Max Wanner and Simon Zajicek.
All will report to AHL Providence.
— Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) September 28, 2025
“Those players did a good job,” Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said. “They gave us a good effort, and a good attitude. They’re all good kids. It’s just that now, with camp opening in Providence, it’s better for them just to get some more reps and more playing time.”
The Bruins will still practice with two groups as training camp progresses.
On Sunday, the main group at Warrior Ice Arena consisted primarily of players whose spot on the opening night roster is secure, while the second was made up of players who are still hoping to make the final cut.
Group A:
Forwards: David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt, Viktor Arvidsson, Tanner Jeannot, Sean Kuraly, Mark Kastelic, Mikey Eyssimont, Matthew Poitras, Matej Blumel, Marat Khusnutdinov, Fraser Minten, John Beecher
Defense: Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke, Mason Lohrei, Henri Jokiharju, Jordan Harris, Frederic Brunet
Goalies: Jeremy Swayman, Joonas Korpisalo
Group B:
Forwards: Fabian Lysell, Alex Steeves, Patrick Brown, Riley Tufte, Jeffrey Viel, Riley Duran, John Farinacci, Georgii Merkulov, Dalton Bancroft, Brett Harrison
Defense: Michael Callahan, Victor Soderstrom, Billy Sweezey, Jonathan Aspirot
Goalies: Michael DiPietro, Simon Zajicek
The Bruins will continue training camp and their preseason schedule on Monday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden.
Rick W Murray
September 28, 2025 at 2:22 pm
This is a joke supposed to be giving the younger talent a chance Brown, Veil, Tuft career minor leaguers along with at least 98% of the rest in group B should be sent down., Stop conning fans Sweeney you a need good scoring forward none in this bunch.
Pauly B
September 28, 2025 at 2:26 pm
I am just hoping some new blood makes the team, but there are not enough spots
Rick W Murray
September 28, 2025 at 3:31 pm
Group b should.all be sent down this is still a lousy team. Get a scorer.
Kevin
September 28, 2025 at 3:49 pm
Loos like a trade or two is coming.