Bruins Beat Flyers, Roster Hopefuls Give Decision Makers Something To Think About

Dalton Bancroft will not break training camp with the Boston Bruins.

But with two goals on Saturday night, he at least gave the team’s decision makers some food for thought before they make their first round of roster cuts sometime in the next couple of days.

“Those young kids need to understand that when they limit those mistakes, they’re going to get more of my trust,” Bruins head coach Marco Sturm told reporters. “He didn’t make too many mistakes. He got an opportunity twice in front of the net, and he used it. Good for him.”

Seeing his first ever NHL action, Bancroft, the undrafted free agent out of Cornell, powered the Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a preseason exhibition game at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

“It feels good, scoring two goals, let alone doing it in my first NHL game,” said Bancroft. “I know it’s only camp, but it was kind of a surreal moment. After I aged out in junior and being old in college, coming in at 24, it’s pretty special. Two goals helped capped it off.”

Bancroft’s first goal of the night came early in the second period with the score even at one. As the Bruins operated on the power play, he collected a loose puck in the slot and fired it toward the net, only for it to be blocked by a Philadelphia defender. With a stroke of luck, the puck landed right back on the blade of Bancroft’s stick, allowing him to get off another shot without any interference.

Bancroft on the second effort 🚨 pic.twitter.com/M7BU5ONpVc — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 27, 2025

“There was definitely a little bit of luck involved in that one,” Bancroft said. “The shot deflected, went off his helmet, and came right back to me. Those are the kind of chances you have to capitalize on. Luckily, it went in the net.”

The Flyers responded with a pair of goals from Nikita Grebenkin and Trevor Zegras, putting them ahead 3-2 before Bancroft knotted the score once again at 15:58 of the middle frame.

The tie held heading into the intermission and for the majority of the third period.

Working between the posts, Michael DiPietro out dueled Philadelphia’s Samuel Ersson, stopping all nine shots he faced over the final 20 minutes of action, and 24 of the 27 he saw throughout the game.

With just over seven minutes left to play, Jeffrey Viel broke the stalemate, chipping a puck into the attacking end, and dangling around a defender to beat Ersson with a shot short side.

Like Bancroft, Viel won’t make the Bruins’ roster. There’s a fair chance John Beecher won’t, either.

The former first-round pick whose played 130 games in the NHL over the last two seasons has spent the majority of training camp skating with AHL level talent.

Facing the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Beecher made a poor first impression on Sturm, committing a turnover and a defensive lapse. Each led to goals for the opposition.

Against Philadelphia, he got what could be his last chance to advocate for himself while skating next to roster locks in Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic. He did not waste it.

As the clock ticked down in the first period, the Flyers were content to carry a 1-0 lead into the intermission. While an unassuming Alex Bump handled the puck behind his own net, Beecher picked his pocket and tucked a goal through the legs of Ersson to tie the score with one second remaining in the period.

Beech playing to the buzzer 🏖️ pic.twitter.com/xOeNEytBG6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 27, 2025

“I don’t know if it was the easiest [goal ever],” said Beecher with a smile. “I’ve had a couple bank off me in the slot. It was just a fortunate bounce for me. I’m glad I could get it in the back of the net.”

It was an impressive display of both determination and desperation by Beecher. Even still, it was only one goal. How much could it really do to improve his confidence, let alone potentially save his job?

“A ton,” Beecher said. “Obviously it wasn’t a perfect game. There’s a still a lot to improve and learn from. But at least this way the last thing on my mind isn’t that game in New York. I’ll get a little bit better sleep tonight, and show up to the rink tomorrow ready to go.”

The Bruins will return to practice on Sunday at Warrior Ice Arena before facing the Flyers in another exhibition Monday night at TD Garden.