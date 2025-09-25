Zdeno Chara Given Official Title and Role In Bruins Front Office

Zdeno Chara will forever be remembered as one of the greatest defensemen in the history of the NHL, spending much of his playing career as the captain of the Boston Bruins.

But now in retirement, he will work in a different role for the club. The Bruins officially announced on Thursday that Chara will serve as the organization’s Hockey Operations Advisor and Mentor.

In his new role, Chara will work closely with both players and staff to advise the organization in key areas. His primary responsibilities will include building relationships and strengthening communication between players and coaches, attending practices and home games, and providing off-ice development support to defensemen. He will also serve as a resource for the team’s development staff and make periodic visits to connect with prospects at the AHL level.

“The Bruins organization is excited and proud to welcome back Zdeno,” said Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney. “In his role as an advisor and mentor, Zdeno will share with our players and coaches his experience as a dedicated athlete, a respected leader and one of the NHL’s all-time greats.”

Chara, 48, was hired by the Bruins front office last season, but hasn’t had an official title until now.

He first came to Boston as a free agent in 2006 and spent 14 years with the Bruins, leading them through what is widely recognized as the most successful period in the franchise’s history, which includes a Stanley Cup championship in 2011.

“Having played alongside Zdeno, I know firsthand the leadership, work ethic and professionalism he brings every day,” said Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm. “We’re thrilled to have him back with the Bruins in this role, where his knowledge of the game will be a great resource for our players and staff.”

Chara played a total of 24 years in the NHL for the Bruins, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, and Washington Capitals. His 1,680 career games are the most ever by a defenseman.

A seven-time all-star and winner of the Norris Trophy in 2009, Chara was officially named part of the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 this past summer, and will be officially inducted in November.