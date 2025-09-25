Bruins Training Camp Notebook: Roster Rounding Into Shape

Boston Bruins training camp has been harmonious so far. Players have mostly practiced in groups comprised of a homogeneous mixture of both established veterans and young prospects, regardless of their experience or ability.

That all changed on Thursday when there was clear distinction between the two groups that skated at Warrior Ice Arena, with the first of which mainly featuring players who will more than likely be on Boston’s roster come the start of the regular season.

“We thought today was the perfect day to do it,” Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said. “Yes, we split it in two groups. But every day there might be some changes going back and forth, so it’s not really set. It could be special teams related, for example, tomorrow. That’s why a few guys will be going back and forth. We try to keep everyone honest and try to get everyone involved as much as we can. I was just happy to work with the main NHL guys today.”

The main group featured, of course, NHL regulars in David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, and Charlie McAvoy. Their spots on the team were a given before camp even began. But skating among them were several roster hopefuls.

Matej Blumel played the right wing on the second line next to Pavel Zacha and Viktor Arvidsson. Matthew Poitras was also on the wing, as opposed to his natural position of center, skating alongside Casey Mittelstadt and Tanner Jeannot.

“Matty played a few games at center, and then we moved in on the wing, so he probably is going to get a shot on the wing,” said Sturm. “With Mittelstadt’s ability to move pucks and find guys, I thought it would maybe be a good pair to move forward. We’ll see. I don’t know if it’s going to stick together, but we definitely want to give Matty a shot on the wing at one point.”

Mittelstadt is just as intrigued by a potential partnership with Poitras and Jeannot.

“I think it’d be great,” Mittelstadt said. “I’ve never played with either of them, but I think we complement each other. Tanner is big and heavy, and really good forechecker, and [Poitras], he can fly. I feel like I kind of fit in somewhere in the middle in there. I think it’s a great complement, and it’ll obviously take some time to build some chemistry.”

For as many players who were excited to be included in the first group, there were just as many in the second feeling left out as they practiced with the Bruins’ AHL coaching staff.

Among them, the speedy Fabian Lysell, as well as checking forward John Beecher, who spent the majority of last season playing at the NHL level.

“At the end of the day, there’s a lot of camp left,” said Beecher. “You just had to come in today with a new mindset and take it as a golden opportunity. We went out there and had a great practice. We’ll see where the next day takes us.”

As Beecher said, there’s a lot of camp left. And as Sturm said, things can change.

But while nothing is by any means set in stone, the Bruins are starting to mold their roster into shape.

It won’t be much longer until it hardens.

Chara’s New Official Title:

Zdeno Chara has been working within the Bruins front office since last season. Now, he has an official title and defined role.

The former Bruins captain will now serve the organization by working as its Hockey Operations Advisor and Mentor.

Lines:

Group A:

Geekie – E. Lindholm – Pastrnak

Arvidsson – Zacha – Blumel

Jeannot – Mittelstadt – Poitras

Eyssimont – Kuraly – Kastelic

Khusnutdinov – Minten – Steeves

Lohrei – McAvoy

H. Lindholm – Peeke

Zadorov – Jokiharju

Harris – Soderstrom

Swayman

DiPietro

Group B:

Forwards: Beecher, Lysell, Brown, Tufte, Farinacci, Duran, Locmelis, Merkulov, Viel, Harrison, Abate, Bancroft, Cheveldayoff, Schmaltz

Defense: Callahan, Brunet, Sweezey, Edward, Aspirot, Wanner, Gallagher, Johansson, Felix

Goalies: Zajicek, Cavallin

Injury Report:

Joonas Korpisalo was excused from practice due to a family matter.

Up Next:

The Bruins will practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday beginning at 10 a.m.