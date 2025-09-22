Bruins Training Camp Notebook: Pastrnak A Full Participant For First Time

The Boston Bruins have been back together as a team for just a little over week, but now they can say it in absolute earnest.

David Pastrnak participated in his first practice of training camp on Monday morning, after sitting out for the first days while dealing with a case of tendonitis in his knee.

David Pastrnak is back with the full group today. pic.twitter.com/jtFvyhN5Hf — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) September 22, 2025

The decision to hold Pastrnak out for the first few practices was merely a precautionary by the Bruins. Even while limited, No. 88 skated on his own and had been around the team’s facilities at Warrior Ice Arena since before training camp even began.

Still, that didn’t stop an understandable amount of concern from rising among the Bruins’ fan base. Many of the issues Boston throughout its misery filled 2024-25 campaign could be traced back to training camp, when many of the key players on the roster missed a significant amount of time for one reason or another.

Rest assured, though, that wasn’t going to be the case for a second straight year. As he rejoined the team, Pastrnak was back at his usual spot in the lineup, skating alongside Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie on the first line and serving as the go-to scoring option for the top power play unit.

Throughout his career, Pastrnak has been a highly reliable and durable player. He’s played in all 82 games for the Bruins in each of the last three seasons, and was one of just three players to do so last year, recording 43 goals and 63 assists along the way.

