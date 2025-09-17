David Pastrnak To Miss Start of Bruins Training Camp

A new look Boston Bruins team will have its first official on-ice practices of the season this week, but will be without one of their most familiar faces, with David Pastrnak set to miss the start of training camp while dealing with tendinitis.

“We as a group just said load management at this point in time is what’s the best course of action,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Wednesday morning at Warrior Ice Arena. “He’s on the ice still, but he’ll be at full practice early next week.”

Pastrnak, 29, led a pair of Bruins captains practices two weeks ago, and was a full participant. It’s unclear if that’s when his tendonitis first developed.

The star winger was one of just three Bruins who appeared in all 82 games last season, logging 43 goals and 63 assists for his third consecutive hundred point campaign.

The direction of the franchise is being squarely placed on the shoulders of Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy this season. As the two take over as the definitive leaders inside the Bruins dressing room, they’re tasked with not only helping the organization rebound from what was a miserable season of hockey in 2024-25, but usher it into an entirely new era in its history.

Many of the issues the Bruins experienced throughout the season last year date all the way back to the start of training camp, where both and both forward Elias Lindholm (injury) and goalie Jeremy Swayman (contract) both missed time for varying reasons.

Aside from Pastrnak, the Bruins expect for everyone else to be full-participants to open camp this season.

The first official on-ice practice is Thursday at 10 a.m. at Warrior Ice Arena.