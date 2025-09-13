Bruins Mailbag: Submit Questions Before Training Camp Begins

The time for asking questions is over, almost.

The Boston Bruins begin training camp next week, and we’ll finally get to see what this roster looks like on the ice and not just on paper. But before they do, we’re going to do one last mailbag story here at BHN.

The last mailbag story we did far succeeded my expectations. You all submitted some fantastic questions, ones that required a good amount of thinking and a few that I hadn’t even considered yet myself.

Just as we did last time, questions will be fielded both here in the comments and also through social media. Priority will be given to questions submitted by BHN+ subscribers.

Nothing is off the table, either.

Should the Bruins name a captain going into the season?

What should be expected during the first year under new head coach Marco Sturm?

Which prospects have the best chance at making the opening night roster?

The plan is to field questions over the weekend and have the mailbag out sometime early next week.

Submit your questions now!