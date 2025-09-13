Bruins Daily
Bruins Mailbag: Submit Questions Before Training Camp Begins
The time for asking questions is over, almost.
The Boston Bruins begin training camp next week, and we’ll finally get to see what this roster looks like on the ice and not just on paper. But before they do, we’re going to do one last mailbag story here at BHN.
The last mailbag story we did far succeeded my expectations. You all submitted some fantastic questions, ones that required a good amount of thinking and a few that I hadn’t even considered yet myself.
Just as we did last time, questions will be fielded both here in the comments and also through social media. Priority will be given to questions submitted by BHN+ subscribers.
Nothing is off the table, either.
Should the Bruins name a captain going into the season?
What should be expected during the first year under new head coach Marco Sturm?
Which prospects have the best chance at making the opening night roster?
The plan is to field questions over the weekend and have the mailbag out sometime early next week.
Submit your questions now!
Rick W Murray
September 13, 2025 at 9:07 am
My question is why ice a team this season at all and I think I have an answer to that question “to try and nab next yrs no. 1 draft pick.”
David Palmer
September 13, 2025 at 9:50 am
Hi Bruins fans. Look forward to an exciting year of Bruins Hockey! Questions, Can you provide an update on Kastelic? Hearing alot regarding lack of scoring this season. Bruins had a great winger in #63 who you could always count on for points when healthy. Why didnt Bruins management make a better pitch to #63? Why did they simply let him go KNOWING scoring is an issue and considering the great history and background knowledge management had on him?
Pauly B
September 13, 2025 at 10:10 am
Andrew, Thanks for doing another mailbag!!
1. I do not get the goalie situation. It seems much better to trade Korpisalo, get something back, and make DePietro the backup.
2. This HAS to be the time for the kids to get a chance and not be blocked. Play Merkulov, Lysell, Poitras, and Locmelis. I feel Lysell and Merkulov’s shelf life has run out.
3. Matej Blume – I feel like this guy could be a steal if given ample opportunity. Thoughts?
4. Simon Zajieck, I would like to see him in the preseason.
Bruinsfan4
September 13, 2025 at 12:46 pm
Simpleton Sweeney signed old scrubs and now we have 20 bottom 6 guys.only the 1st line can score. When you have mittlestadt as your 2c there’s no hope. He sucks. We are going to be getting another top 8 pick next summer so might as well like the Pauly says play the young guys.blumel, khusy, lysell, minten, poitras. So the question is why do dummy Sweeney and water bottle thrower neely still have jobs?
Pauly B
September 13, 2025 at 1:19 pm
Hello again,
I just read an article talking about a trade with Edmonton, which sounds interesting, but I doubt it will happen:
Edmonton receives: Lysell, DiPietro
Boston receives prospects like Savoie or Vasily Podkolzin. As part of the package, Edmonton could also include someone like Beau Akey or Quinn Hutson
Edmonton really needs a goaile. Not sure if the value is equal, but it is still interesting. Thoughts??
Mike M
September 13, 2025 at 3:09 pm
Andrew,
1.) Am I crazy to think this offseason could work? Love or hate Sweeney where he is strongest is with short term small money signings (which were the majority of offseason acquisitions). There is a chance mixing the volume of vets with youngsters pushing for spots could create a high level of competitiveness for roster spots.
2.) Can you name one surprise move that you expect to happen this season?
Thanks!