Bruins Brief: Rookie Camp Begins; Wild at Crossroads With Kaprizov

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Thursday, September 11, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

Rookie Camp Begins: Yesterday marked the beginning of Bruins rookie camp. Here are five players to keep an eye on throughout the week.

High Standards, Limited Expectations: Don Sweeney wants the Bruins to be a competitive team again and eventually return to the playoffs. Before that can happen, they must first make it back to being respectable.

A Look Back at the Underrated: Before a new era begins in the history of the Boston Bruins, let’s take one last look back at some players who went overlooked during the previous one.

NHL News & Rumors

Wild at Crossroads With Kaprizov: The Minnesota Wild are trying everything they can to extend star winger Kirill Kaprizov, but apparently not even the most lucrative contract offer in league history was enticing enough. Where do the two sides go from here, and what does it mean for the NHL free agency market next summer?

Eichel Valuing Staying in Vegas: Jack Eichel could easily command a similar offer to what Kaprizov received from the Wild on the open market, and probably one that’s worth even more. Nevertheless, he’s prioritizing his long-term relationship with the Vegas Golden Knights over a hefty free agency payout.

Quinn Hughes Responds To Brother’s Wishful Comments: Earlier this week, Jack Hughes said he’d love to one day team up with his brother, Quinn Hughes. On Wednesday, Quinn responded. While he’s happy with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment, he can’t help but dream of the possibility as well.

Latest On Devils-Luke Hughes Negotiations: As for the youngest of the Hughes brothers, Luke Hughes remains an unsigned as a restricted free agent. James Nichols provides an update on where things stand between the young defenseman and the New Jersey Devils.

Trade Rumors Could Make for Conflict in Calgary: Rasmus Andersson has made it clear he wants to be traded. But until the Calgary Flames can find a suitable deal, the two sides will have to find a way to co-exist.

More From National Hockey Now:

Pittsburgh: Sidney Crosby is still a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, at least for now. The future Hall of Famer insists he won’t leave the only team he’s ever played for, but a potential trade may be what’s best for the future of the organization.

Philadelphia: The Philadelphia Flyers have so far been patient through their rebuild, but now want to start seeing signs that approach will soon pay off.

Colorado: If Crosby does eventually leave the Penguins, there will be plenty of other teams hoping to add him. The Colorado Avalanche may be the only one he’d be interested in.

San Jose: The San Jose Sharks signed second overall pick Michael Misa to an entry-level contract on Tuesday.