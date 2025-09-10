5 Bruins Prospects To Watch During Rookie Camp

The start of the 2025-26 season is just around the corner for the Boston Bruins, and will officially begin when training camp opens next week.

But before the household names like Pastrnak, McAvoy, Swayman and all the other established veterans take the ice, some of the organization’s prospects will get their chance to stand out in rookie camp. If they do, they could potentially set themselves up to earn a job with the big club to start the season.

Here are five players to keep an eye on during Bruins rookie camp.

Fraser Minten

It’s a bit surprising to see Fraser Minten on the rookie camp roster.

He’s of the handful of young players expected to compete for a spot on the NHL roster in training camp, and may very well have the inside track to win the job as the center on the third line to start the year.

That said, Minten was obviously included on the roster for a reason. Maybe the Bruins don’t think Minten is quite ready for full-time NHL role like many of us do and instead want him to develop a little longer. That’s likely not the case.

As the only player on the roster with experience at the highest level, Minten is probably taking part in rookie camp to provide some leadership to the group. The center may still only be 21 years old, but carries himself with the poise of a seasoned veteran and has the makings of a future leader for the organization. This could be the first steps toward that.

Still, if Minten is going to claim a spot on the NHL roster this year, he can’t simply have a strong performance in rookie camp. He needs to look head and shoulders above every other player on the ice.

Dans Locmelis

No player will come into training camp for the Bruins this year with more intrigue than Dans Locmelis.

The forward only just made his professional debut a few months ago, appearing in six games for the Providence Bruins last season after spending three years playing at UMass. But even before then, Locmelis showed that he was not only capable of playing against elevated competition, but could make an impact while doing so.

DANS LOCMELIS OVERTIME WINNER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/VT7plIN3iY — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) April 13, 2025

Even while being just 21 years old, Locmelis has already competed in three IIHF World Championship games for his native Latvia. During the most recent one this past summer, he recorded a goal and an assist in five games and earned the praise of one Sidney Crosby.

However, Locmelis still only has less than a full season of professional experience. He’s an incredibly raw talent who needs more time to season down in the minors. His performance in rookie camp will indicate how much.

Riley Duran

Before the start of the offseason, it felt that Riley Duran may have had a shot at claiming a spot on the fourth line during training camp. Then the Bruins went and re-signed Johnny Beecher and Marat Khusnutdinov, and brought in players such as Tanner Jeannot, Mikey Eyssimont, and Sean Kuraly, among others.

Now, Duran is on the outside looking in, and will have to leap frog several established veterans if he’s going to make the opening night roster

But perhaps performing well in rookie camp can provide Duran with a bit of momentum that he carry into training camp next week, where the competition will surely be intense.

Then again, it’s not like a lack of intensity has ever been an issue for him.

Loke Johansson

When most people think of the Bruins’ 2024 draft class, they instantly think of first-round pick Dean Letourneau and his disappointing freshman season last year at Boston College.

However, while Letourneau struggled, sixth-round selection Loke Johansson took not only steps forward in his development, but leaps, and could be ready for another this year.

The defenseman spent last season playing for the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL, logging tough shifts in his own zone while helping his team make a run all the way to the Memorial Cup Final. This year, the six-foot-three, 214 pound Swede will look to do the same down in AHL Providence.

“I think he’s ready,” Bruins player development coordinator Adam McQuaid said of Johansson back in July. “I think he’s physically there. Moncton did a great job this year working on some of his footwork stuff. Obviously, being on a good team, winning a championship, and going on a playoff run helps. Physically, he’s there. It might be an adjustment, but I think he’s ready.”

Cooper Simpson

As for Boston’s 2025 draft class, no, top prospect James Hagens will not be at rookie camp, but Cooper Simpson will.

Taken with the 79th pick in the third round, Simpson has an elite shot and is coming off a season in which he led all of Minnesota high school hockey in goals.

Cooper Simpson, No. 21 in black, gains the line on the PP and carries the puck deep into the zone while fighting through a hold. Simpson helped maintain possession before shooting off a one-time opportunity. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/vVo7dsPiAL — Bruins Network (@BruinsNetwork) September 7, 2025

The 18-year-old still has a ways to go in his development and needs to round out his game, but already possesses the offensive tools that can make him a lethal sniper in the NHL one day.

Simpson had a solid showing at prospect development camp earlier this offseason, and it’ll be interesting to see if his game has progressed in the short time since.

Already committed to the University of North Dakota, Simpson will play for Youngstown of the USHL this season before moving on to the NCAA next year.

Below is the full roster and schedule for Bruins rookie camp

Roster

Forwards: Dalton Bancroft, Cole Chandler, Ty Cheveldayoff, Robert Cronin*, Riley Duran, Dylan Edwards*, Brett Harrison, Mavrick Lachance*, Dans Locmelis, Fraser Minten, Jake Schmaltz, Cooper Simpson, Emmanuel Vermette*

Defensemen: Grayson Burzynski*, Jackson Edward, Ty Gallagher, Loke Johansson, Dylan MacKinnon*, Oliver Turner*, Mitch Young*

Goaltenders: Ben Hrebik*, Simon Zajicek

*Attending on an invite basis

Schedule

Wednesday, September 10: Practice, 10:45 a.m. at Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA

Thursday, September 11: Practice, 9:30 a.m. at Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA

Friday, September 12: Game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 3:30 p.m. at Harborcenter, Buffalo, NY

Saturday, September 13: Practice, 9 a.m. at Harborcenter, Buffalo, NY

Sunday, September 14: Game vs. New Jersey Devils, 12 p.m. at Harborcenter, Buffalo, NY