Bruins Brief: Measured Expectations; Crosby Talks Trade Rumors

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Wednesday, September 10, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

High Standards, Limited Expectations: Don Sweeney wants the Bruins to be a competitive team again and eventually return to the playoffs. Before that can happen, they must first make it back to being respectable.

A Look Back at the Underrated: Before a new era begins in the history of the Boston Bruins, let’s take one last look back at some players who went overlooked during the previous one.

NHL News & Rumors:

Crosby Talks Trade Speculation: The Pittsburgh Penguins are not a Stanley Cup contender. And as long as that’s the case, there will be trade rumors involving Sidney Crosby. Crosby himself does not want to leave Pittsburgh, but more than understands the speculation surrounding his future.

Jack Hughes Advocates To Play with Brothers: Jack Hughes knows he will be playing for the New Jersey Devils for the next four seasons. The same can’t be said for his younger brother Luke, or older brother Quinn, whose future with the Vancouver Canucks is also unclear. But whether it’s in New Jersey, Vancouver, or elsewhere, the three would certainly love to team up together at some point down the line.

Kane Thrilled To See Former Teammate Toews Return: Hockey is better with Jonathan Toews, and no one is happier to see the former Stanley Cup champion back this year with the Winnipeg Jets than his former Chicago Blackhawks teammate, Patrick Kane.

Decision Coming On Hockey Canada Five: Five former Hockey Canada players were found not guilty of sexual assault earlier this summer. Now, a decision on their potential return to the NHL and future in hockey is about to be made.

More From National Hockey Now:

Detroit: The road to the NHL is never easy for anyone, and the Detroit Red Wings are making sure one of their top prospects is learning that now with a little bit of tough love. (+)

Pittsburgh: Since taking over the Pittsburgh Penguins, Kyle Dubas has been one of the most active GMs on the NHL trade market. Take a look at how some of his biggest deals of panned out.

Colorado: Who are some way too early trade deadline targets for the Colorado Avalanche? Will they sign Martin Necas a contract extension? How about Cale Makar? Aarif Deen answers your burning questions.

Chicago: After Dustin Wolf signed a contract extension in Calgary earlier this week, the Chicago Blackhawks now have a model of how they can lock up their young netminder, Spencer Knight.