Boston Bruins
Bruins Welcome New Season With High Standards and Measured Expectations
Perhaps the most important skill of an NHL general manager is the ability to construct a team with a long-term vision in mind.
It sounds simple enough, but in actuality it’s easier said than done. Individual transactions that look like good moves in a vacuum have to fit together in a larger picture.
For Don Sweeney, that picture is bringing the Boston Bruins back to playoffs and eventually winning another Stanley Cup championship. But that feels a long ways away.
As the Bruins await the start of the 2025-26 campaign, all Sweeney is looking for right now is a team that’s at a bare minimum competitive.
“There’s going to be a competition for ice time and for roster spot, and that was by design all summer long,” Sweeney told reporters Tuesday. “We made a massive change in direction last year at the deadline, and now we need to course correct. We need to take steps forward and get back to the level and standing that we all expect.”
Sweeney did not make many high-profile additions to the roster during the offseason.
Instead, he brought in a wave of depth singings that will battle for with an incoming wave of youth throughout the season. In theory, that internal competition will fuel the Bruins, and make for a team that’s greater than the sum of its parts.
“If we stay healthy, I think we’re going to be really competitive,” said Sweeney. “Ultimately, we’re going to blend, as [head coach] Marco [Strum] talked the other day, a standard that has got to be risen in terms of how competitive we’re going to be, with the structure he wants to play.”
If Sweeney is the architect of this rebuilding project, then Sturm is the foreman who will oversee its day-to-day progression beginning when the Bruins open training camp next week.
MUST READ: Back With The Bruins, New Head Coach Marco Sturm Sets Vision For Team’s Future
Last year, a passive approach in camp was kickstarted the Bruins down the road toward missing the playoffs and a last place finish in the Eastern Conference.
That will not be the case this year. Both Sweeney and Sturm have promised that camp will be conducted with a newfound level of intensity.
“For me, training camp, it’s setting the tone the right way,” Sturm said. “That’s how it should be. It should be good, and it should be hard. That’s what training camp is all about, and that’s how I’m going to treat it.”
Of course, there’s no guarantee that a good solid month of training camp alone will be enough to bring the Bruins back to the postseason. A lot of other factors have to work out in order for that to happen.
But at the very least, it will bring them back to respectability, and that’s the first step in overall the process.
“I think it’s both on the individual and collective level that we can look for those markers,” said Sweeney. “But again, as I said from day one, it’s the internal engine and how we’re going to compete. It’s how we’re going to be ready to practice each and every day moving forward, with the goal of being ready for opening night.”
Ugly Moe
September 9, 2025 at 3:23 pm
A desire to return to the Stanley Cup is not really a vision. Im not convinced Sweeney has a vision, unless it is load up on 4th liners and fire the coach when fans boo the team.
Sk88ts
September 9, 2025 at 3:40 pm
Yet for close to a decade this team won games and competed for a cup while Sweeney was at the helm. Now he is incapable of re-building a team. As for the coach he fired (Montgomeray), he is and has shown he is incapable of winning. As for Cassidy, as with all coaches the team had tuned him out.
Bruinsfan4
September 9, 2025 at 3:32 pm
Sweeney has no idea what he is doing. This team is a fraction better than last year. They’re nowhere near the playoffs. Only one line can score. Play the young guys and get them some experience. Not 36 year olds.
Mike varkonyi
September 9, 2025 at 3:43 pm
I guess assembling the team 2 years ago that set an nhl record for points in a season proves he has no idea what he’s doing???
Sk88ts
September 9, 2025 at 3:46 pm
Magically the prospect pool that was ranked 32nd is now 20th, in one years time. Again for the past decade this team won games and competed for a cup while drafting late or trading picks to remain competitive. Play the young guys, get their asses kicked or worse injured that’s a great plan
Pauly B
September 9, 2025 at 4:02 pm
Luch pail workers, just don’t take stupid penalties trying to be tough.
Rick W Murray
September 9, 2025 at 5:27 pm
Sweeney’s vision is filled with a team full of 4th liners and ahl prospects. This team has no hope, no chance unless Sweeney pulls off a Miracle trade which I don’t think he will. It’s going to scraping the bottle of the barrel for years to come. Every team will enjoy coming to the Boston it’s an automatic win. What a bunch of stiffs.
FormerNHL DMan
September 9, 2025 at 5:48 pm
Neely and Sweeney have to go. Sturm won’t last long. I read that his favorite coach was Darryl Sutter because he was tough and held players accountable. That worked when Sturm played but in today’s NHL, it usually ends with the players complaining and the coach getting fired.
Sk88ts
September 9, 2025 at 7:58 pm
Okay, so leading the German National Team to its first gold medal game since 1976 and winning a silver medal in 2018 means nothing. Repeated success … Germany reached the quarterfinals of the IIHF Men’s World Championship in 2016 and 2017, their best placements in years. 4 years as an assistant coach with the LA Kings only to be named the head coach of their AHL Ontario Reign until named the head coach of the Bruins, and you read his favorite coach was Darryl Sutter?
Joe Prosser
September 10, 2025 at 4:18 am
The Bruins brought in some hard players to play against and some players which played extremely well in the AHL, very talented players scoring a lot of goals and putting up many assists. Not to mention the Bruins own players in their own system and players the Bruins invited to rookie camp which are worth a good look given they’re past performances in lower levels leagues that stand out. I looked up these players and there are some promising young players in that group. Three right shot defensemen that are intriguing to say the least. The Bruins brought in some hard players to play against and some players which played extremely well in the AHL, very talented players scoring a lot of goals and putting up many assists. Not to mention the Bruins own players in their own system and players the Bruins invited to rookie camp which are worth a good look given they’re past performances in lower levels leagues that stand out. I looked up these players and there are some promising young players in that group.
Two right shot defensemen that are intriguing to say the least. Oliver Turner 18 yrs old 6’5″ 205 lbs, Dylan McKinnon 20 yrs old 6′ 2″ 196 lbs. And two left shot defensemen, Grayson Burzynski 20 yrs old 6′ 4″ 212 lbs, Mitch Young 20 yrs old 6′ 2″ 188 lbs. And a Bruins draft pick Loke Johansson 19 yrs old 6’3″ 214 lbs that the team is very excited about getting him up to speed to play the Bruins game on defense.
Two left wingers Dalton Bancroft 6’3″ 207 lbs that was almost a point a game player at Cornell. Ty Cheveldayoff 6’3″ 225 lbs. I’m curious about all of the rookie camp players not just these guys.