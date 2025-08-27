Bruins Brief: Steps Toward Future; Sharks Sign New Lease; Malkin’s Final Act

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Wednesday, August 27, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the National Hockey League today.

Bruins News:

Lindholm Has Optimistic Outlook for Bruins: People don’t expect much of the Boston Bruins this season, but Hampus Lindholm certainly does.

New Class of Competition: Never mind long-standing rivalries with the Maple Leafs, Lightning, and Panthers. The Bruins should be more concerned with a new class of competition this season. It’s not an elite one, but they aren’t exactly an elite team themselves.

Bruins Trade Talk: It’s the quiet time of the offseason, but there are slight rumblings that the Bruins are seeing what they could get on the NHL trade market in deals for Fabian Lysell, as well as Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt.

Prospect Pipeline: Few people know more about NHL prospects than The Athletic’s Corey Pronman. In his latest evaluation of the Bruins pipeline, he sees a system that has come a long way, but still has a ways to go.

NHL News & Rumors:

Grieving the Gaudreaus One Year Later: It’s been a year since the tragic passings of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. Their family is still grieving, but healing in the process.

USA Hockey Opens Olympic Orientation Camp: The 2026 Winter Olympics are still six months away, but the United States is already getting prepared by hosting 44 players at its orientation camp this week. See if you can spot Jeremy Swayman and Charlie McAvoy in the photo below.

USA Hockey, but make it generational 🇺🇸 The 44 players at the U.S. Olympic Men’s Orientation Camp caught up with @USAHockeyNTDP’s U17 & U18 teams today. What a way to get things started! pic.twitter.com/0p3sas5WmV — USA Hockey (@usahockey) August 26, 2025

Sharks Strike New Lease to Stay at SAP Center: SAP Center has been the home of the San Jose Sharks for the last 30 years, and it will continue to be after the team signed a new lease with the city.

More From National Hockey Now:

Montreal: Montreal Canadiens forwards Kirby Dach is ramping up the intensity of his workouts as he pushes towards a return from a season-ending knee operation last year.

Detroit: Two years ago, James van Riemsdyk was an under the radar signing by the Bruins who became an impact player. The Detroit Red Wings hope he can be the same for them.

Pittsburgh: Even as he enters what could possibly be his final NHL season, there’s still room to improve for Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin.

Colorado: It wasn’t all that long ago that Malkin was a little-known Russian phenom before his arrival in Pittsburgh. The next one may soon be joining the Colorado Avalanche.

San Jose: The San Jose Sharks in the playoffs? It’s not likely, but it’s not impossible.