Bruins Slated For 17 National TV Games in 2025-26

The Boston Bruins are not considered a Stanley Cup contender, but they are still one of the premier organizations in the NHL, made evident by how much they’ll feature on national broadcasts this upcoming season.

The Bruins will play in 17 nationally televised games in 2025-26, tied for the most in the league along with the Colorado Avalanche, which might seem odd, given that oddsmakers don’t project much for the Bruins this season. The FanDuel NHL odds show them a +360 to make the playoffs.

The Bruins will begin their season in prime time when they and the Washington Capitals meet on Oct. 8 to open TNT’s coverage of the NHL this year. The Bruins will next get the spotlight a few weeks later on Oct. 21 when ESPN will broadcast one of the most highly anticipated games of the year, with Brad Marchand set to play his first game at TD Garden since his trade to the Florida Panthers.

The Bruins will continue to regularly cycle through the national TV schedule over the course of the year, including a Black Friday matinee versus the New York Rangers and an outdoor matchup at Raymond James Stadium in the annual NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Full Bruins National TV Schedule:

Wednesday, October 8: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Tuesday, October 21: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Tuesday, November 11: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Friday, November 28: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins, 1 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, January 10: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins, 1 p.m. ET (ABC)

Tuesday, January 13: Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Tuesday, January 20: Boston Bruins at Dallas Stars, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Sunday, February 1: 2026 NHL Stadium Series™, Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning, TBD (ESPN)

Wednesday, February 4: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, February 28: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Saturday, March 7: Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins, 12:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sunday, March 8: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, 4:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, March 14: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Monday, March 16: Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday, March 21: Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sunday, April 5: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers, 3:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, April 11: Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins, 12:30 p.m. ET (ABC)