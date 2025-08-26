Money Going Against Bruins; Bettors Running Away

In the high-stakes and often low-stakes casual world of NHL betting, the Boston Bruins are emerging as a popular “nope” for the 2025-26 Stanley Cup playoffs.

And the odds are dropping fast. The latest iteration of the FanDuel NHL betting odds puts the Bruins at 28th worst to make the playoffs, down with rebuilders such as the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Bruins are going off at +360 to make the playoffs, putting them behind division rival and the perennially rebuilding Buffalo Sabres, who are +350.

Don’t shoot the messenger, but if you flip the script and bet on who misses the playoffs, the Bruins are a whopping -450 to miss the postseason entirely. That translates to an implied probability of about 82%, a stark indicator that money is leaning heavily against them returning to contention after a disappointing 2024-25 season.

As training camp looms in just a few weeks, bettors are increasingly wagering big on the Bruins’ playoff exclusion, driven by a mix of roster concerns, divisional firepower, and historical trends that paint a grim picture for the Black and Gold.

FanDuel’s odds of +360 to make the playoffs? That’s just a 22% chance — ranking them 14th in the East for postseason likelihood. Compared to their Atlantic Division rivals like the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, who are at -800 to qualify. Toronto and Tampa Bay aren’t far behind, both heavy favorites to lock up spots.

Sportsbooks’ action on the Bruins’ “no” has surged 15% in the past month alone.

Why the pessimism? There’s no question injuries derailed the Bruins last season. Charlie McAvoy’s eventful Four Nations tourney and subsequent problems, reportedly exacerbated by care by Team USA staff, only added to the Bruins’ woes. Without significant offseason reinforcements, you already know the team added mere depth pieces, lacking a blockbuster or game-changing free agent; oddsmakers see limited upside. The Bruins were definitely not among the off-season winners.

It gets even worse. FanDuel’s total points line for the Bruins is set at 79.5, barely above .500 hockey.

Let’s be clear, betting experts are doubling down on the Bruins’ vulnerabilities: Inconsistent goaltending, a thin blue line susceptible to breakdowns, and forward depth that is unproven, at best. Consensus around the league, per betting markets, is that the Bruins lack the firepower to compete with heavyweight rivals in the stacked Atlantic Division.

Of course, for true believers and long-shot gamblers, there’s value in taking the long odds. A $10 bet to make the playoffs could net $32 if they defy expectations. Hey, perhaps a healthy David Pastrnak leads a resurgence, or a breakout prospect fills some gaps. WE’re looking at you, Fabian Lysell.

But the smart money says otherwise: parlays tying Bruins’ misses with overachievers like Buffalo are gaining traction. Unfortunately for Bruins fans, the public is fading the Bruins because the data screams rebuild, not reload.